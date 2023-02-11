Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne is suiting up once again for yet another gymnastics meet.

The 20-year-old student athlete traveled with her LSU gymnastics teammates as they made their way to Auburn, Alabama, for their latest competition.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy and the rest of the LSU gymnastics squad took some time to answer follower questions as they traveled by bus to their destination.

At the time, Livvy shared her ultra-casual Outfit Of The Day (ootd).

However, that was quickly swapped out for her pre-competition look, which consisted of a black crop top and grey sweats.

And in typical Livvy fashion, she completed her most recent social media share with the completed look, including her deep purple spandex leotard.

Livvy Dunne preps for an Alabama gymnastics meet in a purple spandex leotard

Over on her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared two pictures as she prepared for her competition against Auburn.

The first snap was a mirror selfie that found Livvy standing in front of the bathroom sink to update her 3.4 million Instagram followers.

Livvy leaned forward with her weight on one arm that was propped up on the countertop. She looked at the camera lens with a slight duck-lip face showing off her fresh face of natural makeup.

Livvy Dunne shares a pre-meet look as she gets ready for a gymnastics meet in Alabama. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Her gorgeous blonde locks were pulled away from her face at the front, with her two signature braids securing them back near the crown of her head. The rest of her hair fell straight down each of her shoulders.

Before changing into her violet LSU leotard, Livvy sported a casual black crop top and matching grey sweatpants with a black accent down the side.

In the second shot, Livvy was ready to head to the mat as she snapped yet another selfie.

This time, Livvy opted to pose on her hotel bed in her long-sleeved, bejeweled leotard. The intricate number included a high neckline with tasteful cutouts placed near the base of her neck.

Livvy shows her final look ahead of her LSU gymnastics meet. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy glanced sideways and off-camera for the shot and left a purple heart and tiger emoji for the caption.

Livvy partners with Vuori clothing for activewear promos

When she’s not working to crush opponents in gymnastics, Livvy is steadily growing her following as a social media influencer.

One brand she partners with regularly is Vuori clothing.

According to the brand’s Instagram account, they pride themselves on creating “a new perspective on performance apparel.”

Given that Livvy is a serious athlete with an intense fitness regime, it only makes sense that she’d work alongside a brand that creates high-quality activewear that is able to keep up with her busy and active lifestyle.

In her most recent sponsored post for the brand, Livvy went for an all-black look, including a matching crop top and leggings set.

Though it required her to step out into the winter weather, she rocked the form-fitting items and kept warm with a black winter coat and beanie.