Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne stunned in a recent selfie as she and her gymnastics team prepare for yet another competition.

The impressive athlete shared yet another selfie with her fans and followers online and let her fun and spunky personality take center stage.

Livvy doesn’t shy away from sharing her University fun with followers. Though, she also makes it clear that she puts in plenty of hard work to maintain her status as an LSU gymnast.

The 20-year-old takes her sport so seriously that she’s recently been nursing a lower leg injury.

Thankfully, that hasn’t dampened her school spirit.

In her most recent social media share, Livvy gushed with her own version of “Go Tigers.”

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in purple spandex uniform for latest gymnastics meet

Over on her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared a close-up selfie, complete with her latest leotard color reveal and a fun pose for the camera.

Livvy kept the camera at arm’s length to snap the photo.

She shot the camera lens a duck-lip pout while throwing up a peace sign with her free hand.

Her full blonde locks were styled perfectly, with two small braids pulling the front wisps of her hair away from her face. The remainder cascaded down her shoulders and in front of her spandex leotard.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Speaking of her gymnastics outfit for the night, Livvy was decked out in classic dark purple. The spandex number was detailed with white stripes and jeweled lines of rhinestones around the top portion.

The sleeveless ensemble shared a glimpse of Livvy’s well-toned shoulders.

For her makeup, Livvy went neutral with pale pink blush and matching lips. Her eye makeup included light purple eyeshadow and white sparkle, highlighting the inner corners of her big, brown eyes.

Livvy partners with Vuori performance apparel

Along with her busy school and gymnastics schedule, Livvy has really put in the time to build a solid following on social media.

With an impressive 3.2 million followers on Instagram, Livvy has been given the opportunity to partner with brands she enjoys — including Vuori clothing.

In a sponsored post for the brand back in October 2022, Livvy shared two snaps of herself posing in a parking garage wearing a matching set from the brand.

In the first image for the post, Livvy knelt down on one knee and glanced off to the side while bringing one hand up to her hair.

The solid black ensemble featured a crop top tank and fitted leggings.

In the second shot, Livvy stood for a full-body look at the pieces. Livvy paired the look with white socks and white runners.

According to the company’s official Instagram page, the brand boasts “a new perspective on performance apparel.”