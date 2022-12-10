Livvy Dunne sizzled on the balance beam. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne modeling skimpy outfits is one thing, but seeing her in athletic action wearing a tiny leotard is something else altogether.

The 20-year-old New Jersey native showed off her immense strength, incredible flexibility, and sculpted physique as she flipped around on a balance beam in a skintight two-piece.

She wore her hair in an effortless messy bun and added nothing more than an ankle brace to the barely-there ensemble.

With her back to the camera, Livvy first performed a hands-free front flip before immediately transitioning into a beautiful back handspring.

Oh, and despite the challenging nature of what she had just accomplished, Livvy turned right around and flashed a big smile at the camera.

Her school, Louisiana State University, was tagged at the bottom of the jaw-dropping share.

Of course, this isn’t the only time Livvy was caught showing off her gymnastic skills on social media.

Livvy Dunne showed off her fit frame in skimpy swimsuit to promote Vuori clothing

Livvy looked sun-kissed and sexy in a revealing black swimsuit to promote Vuori, a climate-neutral certified athleticwear brand.

An ambassador for the clothing company, the five-foot-six beauty showed off her peachy behind while gracefully lifting her body out of a crystal-clear pool in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Vuori first announced its partnership with Livvy back in September 2021, and her Instagram has been filled with captivating performance apparel content ever since.

She captioned the steamy share, “Shell yea! @vuoriclothing.”

Livvy Dunne sizzled in black thigh-skimming mini dress with gold cowgirl boots

In case you missed it, Livvy sent hearts racing back in November with an unforgettable ensemble featuring the perfect LBD and glitzy cowgirl boots.

The blonde bombshell smiled over her shoulder as she showed off her trim waistline and enviable curves in the thigh-skimming number.

Livvy’s golden locks beautifully complemented her boots as they cascaded down her back.

“november is for contenders😼,” she captioned the saucy snap.

Despite her incredible success, Livvy is certainly not immune to public scrutiny, especially regarding how she makes her money and portrays herself online.

Livvy bravely stood up and defended all female athletes during a recent interview with the New York Times, saying, “I guess sometimes we have this swinging pendulum, where we maybe take two steps forward, and then we take a step back. We’re fighting for all the opportunities to compete, to play, to have resources, to have facilities, to have coaches, and all the things that go with Olympic-caliber athletics.”