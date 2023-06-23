Livvy Dunne shows off tanlines in bikini for Italy love

You can the gymnast out of Italy, but you can’t take the Italy out of the gymnast.

Or maybe you can; we don’t know; we’re not experts here.

Plus, we don’t know if Livvy Dunne has any Italian genetics, but we do know that she loved her recent Italian vacation.

The LSU gymnast shared a few photos of the trip to her TikTok account, where she shared some fun in the sun along with some tanlines.

Rather than making a new video, she shared four photos in a slideshow where she said in the caption, “Italy has my [heart].”

Italy may have Livvy’s heart, but she definitely has ours.

Pictures from Livvy Dunne’s TikTok. Pic credit: @livvy/TikTok

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori

Now that Livvy can profit from her Name, Image, and Likeness as a college athlete, she’s secured a few partnerships.

Her first and biggest brand partnership is with the athletic apparel brand Vuori, which focuses on cute and casual designs while keeping comfort in mind.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy frequently shares the brand on her social media pages, and it seems like she and the brand share common values.

“From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire,” Vice President of Marketing Nikki Sakelliou said of Vuori’s partnership with Livvy.

While Livvy’s Vuori partnership is a huge accomplishment for the gymnast, it’s far from the only thing she’s accomplished professionally.

Livvy Dunne is a Sports Illustrated model

Another goal Livvy recently achieved was becoming a Sports Illustrated model, something that was really a dream come true for the gymnast.

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” Livvy revealed in her interview.

Livvy and college basketball star Angel Reese were the two college athletes Sports Illustrated chose for this year’s SI Swim edition, and Livvy was thrilled to share her shots and experience with her social media followers.

From clothing brands to Sports Illustrated modeling, there’s no telling what Livvy will do — or model — next, but one thing is certain: fans can keep track of the young athlete on TikTok and Instagram.