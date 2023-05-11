Livvy Dunne shows off cowgirl style in mindress and boots ahead of ACM Awards

She’s not Alan Jackson, but she’s certainly got her boots, and she’s bringing country back!

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is hanging out in Texas ahead of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards and bringing her fashion sense with her.

When she arrived in Dallas on Wednesday, she shared a bathroom selfie with her followers via her Instagram Story.

She left her long blonde locks down and in a center part while wearing a sleek yet simple black minidress.

While Livvy’s beauty (and toned physique) is always the star of the show, her glittering cowgirl boots grabbed our attention in this snap.

The only thing this cowgirl was missing in the selfie was a cowgirl hat, but she added the smiling cowboy emoji to complete the vibe.

Livvy Dunne poses in a black minidress and sparkling white boots. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne shares love for fashion with Vuori partnership

Livvy has always been a lover of fashion, and while she’s known for her gymnast abilities, she’s always been involved in designing her custom leotards and drawing up ideas.

Given her love for fashion, it’s no surprise that her biggest paid partnership is through the athletic wear company Vuori.

Vuori focuses on the active aesthetic of the Coastal California lifestyle, as they call it, describing their brand as “an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art. Breaking down the boundaries of traditional activewear.” That said, they label themselves as a “new perspective on performance apparel.”

They’re also focused on creating great customer experiences, great products, and keeping an ethical and sustainable business model.

All of these things are important to Livvy, so it’s no surprise that the gymnast backs the brand.

Plus, even if Livvy is dressed up for Thursday night’s awards ceremony, she has to have some casual wear, too.

Livvy Dunne continues to shine for ACM Awards

Dressed up and nowhere to go? Not Livvy!

The gymnast shared her ACM Awards look with her followers on Thursday, sporting a glittering, backless gown ahead of the country awards ceremony.

Livvy Dunne announces she’s “ACM’s bound.” Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The newly-announced Sports Illustrated Swim model proved her modeling skills in this simple mirror selfie before the big night.

Along with the gorgeous gown, Livvy styled her hair with light waves and flashed a pale blue manicure, clearly ready to rock the red carpet later tonight.

Of course, Livvy won’t be one of the country artists being honored with an award, but her red carpet look is sure to be a winner nonetheless.