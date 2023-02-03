Livvy Dunne is on top of the world, but that didn’t stop her from taking time to appreciate the little things.

The talented LSU gymnast took to her social media to show off her fabulous leotard. At the same time, Livvy struck a few gymnast poses, highlighting her muscular figure and excellent form.

Livvy’s 1.1 million TikTok followers were the lucky recipients of an upbeat share from the 20-year-old beauty.

The video started with Livvy striking a pose with her hands on her hips, looking down, with purple light surrounding her.

As the music came on, Livvy heard her cue and raised her head slowly, sharing her famous smile.

Livvy’s blonde locks were in a low ponytail, with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Livvy Dunne shows off her gorgeous purple leotard

The video zoomed in on the beautiful detailing that decorated her stunning leotard. The purple ensemble had mesh features, showing skin while remaining functional and allowing the gymnast to move freely. The fabric had a satiny finish and hand-beaded crystals, adding extra sparkle.

Around Livvy’s biceps were gold rings, which matched her school’s colors perfectly.

One hallmark of Livvy’s TikTok videos has been her fantastic taste in music, bringing back classic jams and popular songs, including hits by The Weeknd and Migos.

In the background, the instrumental from Frank Ocean’s song, Pink + White played from his iconic album, Blonde. The song served as a lovely backing track to the visually stunning clip demonstrating Livvy’s school pride.

Although Livvy wasn’t rocking her favorite brand, her Vuori clothing likely wasn’t far away.

Livvy Dunne makes bank with Vuori

Livvy was a natural fit for a partnership with Vuori, a brand she has rocked since she was a pre-teen.

The gymnast excitedly spoke about her partnership with Vuori, revealing, “This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me.”

Forbes revealed that Livvy’s Vuori contract was likely in the six figures.

And that’s not the only deal that Livvy has inked during her burgeoning career.

Livvy Dunne partners with American Eagle

Another brand that secured Livvy’s services was American Eagle.

Over the summer, Livvy posed in a pair of light-wash denim jeans that fit her perfectly, serving as a fabulous advertisement for the brand.

Livvy put her 3.2 million Instagram followers to use, showing her fit and looking flawless.

The NCAA athlete praised the jeans in a caption, writing, “best jeans ever :)”

At just 20 years old, Livvy likely has a lifetime of brand deals coming her way.