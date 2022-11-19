Gymnast Olivia Dunne took a selfie at LSU in her team’s color spandex. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is living her best gymnast life as she takes selfies, has fun with friends, hits the mats, and makes a ton of endorsement money.

With all of that on her plate, the New Jersey native managed to take time for an old-fashioned mirror selfie, something she has done often in the past.

Livvy chose her Instagram Stories to share her latest picture in a backdrop that should look familiar to her fans. That’s because the NCAA athlete has spent significant time in the training center as university class has been in session.

She has been highly active on social media, sharing selfies and fun clips with her 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Fans can likely expect a lot more where that came from until the holiday break and winter break.

But for now, fans could enjoy Livvy’s latest selfie, and she didn’t disappoint.

Livvy Dunne takes LSU leotard selfie

Livvy held her iPhone up to the mirror, blocking part of her face, but her beauty and bubbly personality shone through in the selfie.

Livvy’s long blonde hair featured a center part and was sleek and straight, cascading past her shoulders.

Behind Livvy were the chic chestnut lockers that the LSU ladies have enjoyed and vanities with hair products and gym bags sitting near tan stools.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

As Livvy explained in text over the photo, it was intrasquad day.

She placed one hand on her hip, revealing french manicured nails. Livvy’s LSU leotard was purple with an ombre effect, transitioning to black at the bottom.

Livvy Dunne and Vuori clothing partnership

Livvy Dunne, or Olivia Dunne, was one of the first college athletes to benefit from the new name, image, and likeness rules that changed in 2021.

Prior to 2021, college athletes were unable to use their names, images, and likenesses outside of their universities, severely hampering the earning potential of thousands. But as social media presence has become a part of everyday life, the NCAA enacted rule changes that allowed athletes to score brand deals and profit off their names.

The rule change has proven lucrative for Livvy, who scored a brand deal with one of her favorite clothing lines, Vuori clothing.

Vuori teamed up with Livvy and gave her creative power to advertise the brand’s merchandise.

For her efforts, Vuori compensated Livvy well with a deal Forbes claimed to be worth in the “mid-six figures.”

At just 20 years and with multiple partnerships, the future looks bright for Livvy Dunne.