LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne snapped a full body selfie as she and her gymnastics teammates prepared for their upcoming meet against Alabama.

Although Livvy has been a spectator for most of this season following an injury to her lower leg, she has continued to practice alongside her teammates and often brings a wave of team spirit wherever she goes.

In addition to being a hard-working student-athlete, Livvy has also worked to build her social media following.

And with over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say that Livvy has plenty of reach in her fan base.

Building her following includes Livvy sharing behind-the-scenes looks into her life on and off the mat, and her most recent mirror selfie is no exception.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The hard work Livvy puts into their practices and ongoing strength, and fitness training has clearly paid off, as her toned midriff indicates just how fit the young blonde is.

Gymnast Livvy Dunne snaps a full-body mirror selfie while preparing for his next meet against Alabama

Over on her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared the mirror selfie for her fans and followers, likely to show that preparation has begun for their meet against Alabama.

The meet is set to take place Friday, February 24, with the Tigers making their way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the competition.

In the meantime, Livvy and the other LSU Tigers will put in their time at the gym to prepare the competition.

While in the team locker room, Livvy took the time to snap a low-key selfie.

Naturally, Livvy is stunning. However, the selfie was a switch-up from her usual selfies, where she sports a full face of glam makeup and her sparkling LSU spandex leotard.

Livvy went for a more natural look for this selfie as she posed makeup free for the snap, and her bright blonde locks were worn down. The slightly touseled look of her hair may have been the result of pulling it out of an updo.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne poses for a makeup-free mirror selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy’s outfit was also subdued in comparison to her competition leotards. Livvy sported a black Nike sports bra for the soft snap and rolled her black leotard down and around her waist.

The upload went caption free, though Livvy did tag her university.

Livvy is a vision in red while promoting Victoria’s Secret

Livvy may be in the thick of her current gymnastics season, but she’s also one to keep her social media updated with her current life events.

Just before Christmas, Livvy went for a romantic look in a stunning bright red Victoria’s Secret lingerie look.

The form-fitting number perfectly hugged her fit physique, and she paired the garment with thigh-high white tights.

Given her impressive Instagram following, sponsored posts from Livvy have an immense reach, and many of her followers continually interact with her posts.

This post alone brought in nearly 500,000 likes and just under 5,000 comments, including plenty of compliments for the 20-year-old beauty.