Livvy Dunne’s 2023 gymnastics season with the Louisiana State University Tigers is quickly coming to an end, but that didn’t stop the bubbly blonde from showing off her killer upper body strength on the locker room floor in a recent social media share.

Livvy’s current gymnastics season with the Tigers has been tumultuous, to say the least.

Early on in the season, Livvy sustained a lower-body injury that left her unable to compete alongside her teammates throughout many of their regular season meets.

Thankfully, the injury didn’t have an impact on Livvy’s school spirit. In fact, it may have only intensified her drive to see her team succeed.

While Livvy continues to heal from her injury and prepare for the current season’s end, she took a moment to hit social media with a video clip of herself hitting the locker room floor and going from the splits into an impressive handstand.

The share comes hot on the heels of another LSU Tiger’s success as Hayleigh Bryant recently received a perfect score during a meet.

Taking to TikTok, Livvy set up her phone on the floor of the Tiger’s locker room to capture her impressive moves.

Donning a grey cropped tank top and matching athletic shorts, Livvy went casual for the share. Her bright blonde hair was also kept low maintenance in a simple high ponytail.

She began by taking to the floor in the splits before lifting herself up off the ground and transitioning into a handstand.

Livvy’s strong, lean muscles flexed as she brought her body weight up and over her head before parting her legs into a split once again and touching one of her feet to her head.

From there, Livvy tucked out of the stance and shot the camera lens a smile as she brought the video to an end.

“Locker room activities,” she captioned the post.

Livvy rocks Vuori Clothing activewear on a trip to NYC

Although the LSU Tiger’s 2023 gymnastics season may be coming to an end, it’s anything but a slow time for Livvy as she continues to grow her status as a social media influencer.

Boasting a current following of 3.7 million on Instagram alone, Livvy is the perfect candidate for brands to partner with if they’re looking to increase their online presence.

One brand that has gone all in on its collaboration with the 20-year-old influencer is Vuori Clothing.

The company creates high-quality activewear, and Livvy is seemingly a huge fan of the brand.

Her most recent shout-out to Vuori happened while Livvy took a “quick trip” to New York City.

While posing in the streets for some sweet photo ops, Livvy couldn’t help but tag the brand that made nearly her entire outfit possible.

The all-black ensemble was also reminiscent of another Vuori look Livvy sported earlier in the winter season when she stepped outside to embrace the cold in Vuori pieces.

Given Livvy’s impressive online following and her perfect athletic physique, she makes the ideal partner for an athletic brand like Vuori.