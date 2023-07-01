Livvy Dunne shares cheeky BTS bikini shot from Sports Illustrated shoot

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne has had an exciting couple of years since she’s been able to profit off of her Name, Image, and Likeness, and this year she made her Sports Illustrated debut.

The issue has already been released, and Livvy’s published pictures are available for the world to see, but she still has some behind-the-scenes shots of her exciting cover shoot.

The shoot meant a lot to Livvy, who hopes to inspire other young girls to be positive, kind, and successful.

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” Livvy revealed in her interview.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share one behind-the-scenes shot of herself from her Puerto Rico shoot, and the result was stunning.

Her toned figure was in a gray bikini as she posed, the angle catching her from the side.

Livvy Dunne shares a behind-the-scenes photo. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne’s impressive gymnastics workout routine

Livvy hasn’t expressed her exact workout routine, but as Monsters and Critics has previously reported, there are workouts that are very common for gymnasts and some routines that Livvy is likely familiar with.

There are a few primary focus areas when it comes to working out for gymnastics. Aside from working out the entire body, some focus areas include the abs and glutes.

For full-body exercises, it’s common for gymnasts to do high squats, sumo deadlifts, static lunges, Romanian deadlifts, overhead shoulder presses, bent-over rows, chest presses, and pullovers.

There are similar workouts for the glutes, such as high squats, low sumo squats, side-to-side lunges, hip thrusts, and continued Romanian deadlifts and sumo squats with deadlifts.

Crunches are an effective and popular method used to tone up the abs, with all different kinds of crunches used to promote a toned abdomen. Aside from crunches, it’s common for planks and toe touches to be used to tone up the midsection.

Livvy Dunne’s Vuori partnership is in full swing

Aside from her recent splash into Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Livvy has a partnership with the clothing brand, Vuori.

Vuori is an athletic apparel brand that focuses on California styles and comfort, as well as a positive attitude and spirit.

“From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire,” Vice President of Marketing Nikki Sakelliou said of Vuori’s partnership with Livvy.

Although Livvy has been quieter this summer as she enjoys baseball and other college sports, we can expect to see more from the gymnast-turned-model before long.