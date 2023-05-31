Livvy Dunne sends love in cheeky swimsuit

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne has been enjoying the late spring heat and continues to help send temperatures soaring with her cute snaps.

So far, 2023 has been a busy year for the college student as she navigates brand deals, gymnastics, and her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Another thing Livvy seems to be focused on is spending time with her family, specifically her sister, Julz.

Julz isn’t on social media nearly as much as her sister is, but that doesn’t stop them from sharing sisterly love when they’re together.

Livvy shared a recent snap with her sister where they were both ready for the pool in their swimsuits.

The girls hugged with huge, identical smiles on their faces, and Livvy wrote on her Instagram Story share, “Lav loves u.”

Livvy Dunne and her sister share a hug. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne makes Sports Illustrated debut

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy made her debut as a Sports Illustrated Swim model earlier this year.

Sports Illustrated was a huge accomplishment for Livvy, and she has been super thankful for her experience ever since it was revealed that she would be joining the campaign.

Mostly, Livvy wants to inspire younger girls with her presence and positivity.

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” she said during her SI Swim interview.

Plus, we’re certain the experience was nice on her pockets and her image as she continues to skyrocket into fame.

Livvy Dunne is a Vuori partner

Now that college athletes are allowed to profit off of their Name, Likeness, and Image, many deals have been made with brands.

Livvy’s first brand partnership was with athletic apparel brand Vuori, who she continued to support through her social media platforms on Instagram and TikTok.

“From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire,” Vice President of Marketing Nikki Sakelliou said of Vuori’s partnership with Livvy.

The clothing is a huge bonus for the gymnast, who loves fashion and designing new looks. Plus, decent athletic apparel for working out and relaxing is important for any athlete of any sport.

One thing is certain for Livvy: It’s a hot girl Vuori summer!