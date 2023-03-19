The 2023 season for Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne and her fellow teammates is winding down for the year, but it’s not over just yet.

Livvy and the other LSU Tigers hold the second-seed spot heading into the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championships, which took place on Saturday, March 18.

It’s been a wild season for the Tigers. Early on, Livvy found herself sidelined from practices and competitions due to a lower leg injury.

Thankfully, while she’s been healing from her ongoing injury, it hasn’t prevented Livvy from keeping her school spirit alive and well.

That school spirit erupted in celebration along with hundreds of other fans as Livvy’s teammate, Haleigh Bryant, made LSU history in early March with a perfect score against West Virginia for their final regular season competition.

Given their ongoing success, Livvy and the other LSU Tigers have plenty to be happy about, and Livvy shared some of that happiness in a recent social media share.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne shares fun snap with Tiger teammate as the regular season comes to an end and SEC championships begin

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared one of her signature selfies alongside her Tiger teammate Aleah Finnegan.

The two student-athletes posed from their hotel room in Duluth, Georgia, where they prepared for the SEC Championship.

Livvy and Aleah posed side by side for the snap as they matched in their LSU-approved spandex leotards. The dark, sleeveless one-piece leotards featured a bold gold stripe that expanded across their torsos just below the bust. The remaining top portion of the ensemble featured a delicate gold print.

Livvy’s hair was split into a center part with two french braids securing her hair up and away from her face before being pulled back into a high bun at the crown of her head.

She faced the camera posing from the side and threw up a peace sign with one of her arms as the other lay gently on her thigh.

Livvy and one of her teammates pose as they head into the SEC Championships. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

“Geaux time!” Livvy captioned the fun snap along with a smirking cat and tiger emoji.

Livvy continues to partner with Vuori Clothing as a brand ambassador

Livvy’s 2023 gymnastics season may be wrapping up in the coming weeks, but that likely doesn’t mean the bubbly 20-year-old will be slowing down anytime soon, as she’ll have more time to dedicate to growing her status as a social media influencer.

Currently, Livvy has garnered a robust following on social media, with 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Given her immense reach, Livvy has the opportunity to partner with various brands and help boost their sales through sponsored posts.

One brand that Livvy clearly enjoys working with is Vuori Clothing. The brand is well-known for its athletic wear, and Livvy is often captured sporting the brand’s well-made attire.

In a post from Valentine’s Day 2023, Livvy shared a carousel post of three images where she sported an all-white ensemble provided by Vuori.

The outfit made the perfect contrast to the bouquet of red roses Livvy held in her hands.

“he loves me…he loves me not,” she captioned the post.

Livvy posted again with the brand on a recent trip to New York City. For that particular post, Livvy swapped out her all-white romantic outfit for a more laid-back, all-black legging and crop top combo as she walked the streets of the Big Apple.

It’s likely Livvy will continue to work alongside Vuori in the future, and more doors are bound to open for her as she continues sharing engaging content with her followers online.