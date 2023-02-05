Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne showcased her team spirit with a recent upload to social media.

The stunning blonde is in the middle of gymnastics season alongside her LSU teammates. While she spends plenty of time preparing for their numerous competitions, she continues to share behind-the-scenes fun with her followers online.

Sharing her latest carousel post with her 3.3 million followers, Livvy struck several poses in front of her team’s massive LSU gymnastics mural.

Livvy has finally returned to the mat following a lower leg injury that has recently kept her in a boot to promote healing.

Despite her time away from competing, Livvy remained amongst her teammates and was involved in their competitions – even if only by showing moral support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully, she’s seemingly healed and was pictured bootless in her recent upload.

Livvy Dunne strikes a pose in purple spandex in front of the LSU gymnastics mural ahead of the competition

Taking to her Instagram grid, Livvy posed solo for three shots before hitting the mat.

In the first snap, the 20-year-old social media influencer stood sideways with one hand on the mural beside her, helping her balance as she pulled one leg up.

Livvy let her free hand rest on her thigh while she shot the camera lens a soft smile.

Ready to jump into competition mode, Livvy donned her school’s signature purple and gold colors in her spandex uniform.

The form-fitting leotard was sleeveless and featured a large cutout along the midsection of Livvy’s back.

Her beautiful blonde locks were pulled away from her face by two braids atop her head, and the rest of her hair flowed gracefully down to her midback.

In the second shot, Livvy got a little silly. She kept her pose similar to the first but closed her eyes and flashed a cheesy grin while reaching her hand higher against the LSU logo.

Finally, Livvy rounded off the post in her typical, bubbly fashion by popping her other leg and sticking one arm straight into the air.

Looking up and away from the camera, Livvy stuck out her lips in the perfect duck-lip pose.

“great day to be a tiger🫡,” she captioned the share.

Livvy says she’s ‘just chillin’ in Vuori Clothing promo

Separate from her impressive title as a student-athlete, Livvy has also secured a place for herself in the realm of social media influencing,

With her impressive following, Livvy has also seized the opportunity to work with brands, including Vuori Clothing.

In a separate social media share, Livvy braved the cold winter weather to promote the brand.

Donning an all-black ensemble, Livvy stood out in the snow in a black crop top and leggings combo.

Thankfully, she didn’t just step out in the crop top. Instead, she also added a black coat and beanie to complete the look.