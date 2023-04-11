In another sizzling selfie, Livvy Dunne welcomes the Easter celebrations in a fashionable outfit.

Dunne has a lot to celebrate after the LSU gymnastics advanced to the NCAA semifinals.

In the photo, Dunne looked shredded in a white crop top which she paired with tight distressed light denim jeans.

The wide-leg bottoms looked fashionable as it appeared the LSU gymnast was getting ready to hit the town.

She took the candid photo in her bedroom and had a bag, shoe box, and some clothes hanging on her door.

Dunne accessorized the look with a necklace and flashed a soft smile for the snap.

She shared the photo with her Instagram Story with her 3.9 million Instagram followers, wishing them a “Happy Easter.”

Olivia Dunne poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Dunne is not only a talented athlete but is also a clever businesswoman, and she continues to rack up the product endorsements.

Livvy Dunne shows her glam routine with L’Oreal Paris

Livvy Dunne has partnered with L’Oreal Paris to show her makeup routine.

In a TikTok video, the athlete added to the caption, “Come get ready with me for a busy day using the @lorealparis #InfallibleFreshWearCollection! Even after practicing, my makeup still looks perfect🤩 @refinery29 @ultabeauty #LOrealParisPartner #dontsweatit #GRWM #gymnast.”

@livvy Come get ready with me for a busy day using the @lorealparis InfallibleFreshWearCollection! Even after practicing, my makeup still looks perfect🤩 @refinery29 @ultabeauty LOrealParisPartner dontsweatit GRWM gymnast ♬ original sound – Olivia Dunne

In the clip, Dunne said she applies the L’Oréal Paris Infallible concealer for light makeup before heading to gym practice.

She demonstrated how she wears the product in the clip.

Dunne then added the powder and foundation from the Infallible collection, which she said stays on when she sweats before showing off some of her gymnastic skills with a flip.

She completed the glam look with some bronzer flashing a huge smile to boost sales.

The Infallible Full Wear Concealer retails for $13.99 and offers 24-hour coverage with a matte finish.

The powder foundation costs $14.99, and the bronzer is on sale for $15.99.

The L’Oreal Fresh Wear Foundation goes for $15.99 and comes in several shades for every skin tone.

L’Oreal is an established French personal care brand that launched in 1909.

With her huge social media following, the brand is the latest lucrative sponsor to partner with the college athlete who rakes in seven figures annually.

Livvy Dunne goes to Home Depot in a stunning black outfit

The 20-year-old TikTok star rocked a skintight black top and matching tight leggings in a clip in which she stopped by Home Depot.

Dunne wrote in the caption, “does anyone know how to use these? #foryou.”

In the clip, she steps out of her car, writing in the video, “When he acts up again so now I gotta act confused in Home Depot”

Dunne looked confused as she looked at two tools from the home improvement store.

It is unclear whether the short clip is an advertisement for the brand, but the clip racked up 2.8 million views from her followers.