Livvy Dunne has had quite the gymnastics season so far, and the athlete has yet to let her fans down as she continues to ensure she shares regular social media posts for them to enjoy.

The Louisiana State University student and Tigers gymnastics team member, 20, recently helped score a huge win with her teammates as they defeated their rival, the Florida Gators, in February while not slowing down her online shares.

Typically going with daytime snaps where she rocks her leotard or a fun bikini for pool time, Livvy switched things up with the latest photo, posing from her bed.

The blonde, freckle-faced college student sat perched in bed, seemingly ready for a good night’s sleep as she captured a quick, sleepy selfie.

With her tresses sleek and down to hang around her shoulders, Livvy tilted her head to one side and gave a far-away glance off the lens, pursing her lips together for a subtle hint of a smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captioning the shot with just a moon sticker, Livvy appeared to be going mostly makeup-free, though her lashes still seemed to be defined with mascara.

Livvy rocked a silky, purple lingerie top with spaghetti straps as her bedroom attire, the sweetheart top lined with a lace overlay.

Livvy Dunne poses in her dorm room. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

While her recent snap is sure to shake up the internet as it’s not her signature posting style, the online star, who has amassed a following of nearly 4 million people on Instagram, has proven that even her usual shares can still knock the socks off her fans.

Livvy Dunne is ready for ‘geaux’ time in a leotard with her teammate

As reported by Monsters and Critics in March, Livvy suffered an injury early in the season that kept her from actively helping out her team for a time, but that didn’t stop the athlete from going all-in with sideline support.

After healing, Livvy got back in the gymnastics groove as she posed next to her teammate Aleah Finnegan.

The duo looked ready to tackle the gym floor as they rocked their leotards for a side-by-side posing session.

Livvy kept her hair up in her signature competing style, going with two french braids on top that culminated into a high, messy bun.

For an added touch, Livvy popped on a heart sticker just under her left eye, something the star is known for sporting at meets.

Although Livvy clearly is devoted to her sport, she has also used her famous name to promote clothing labels, joining forces with Vuori in 2021.

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori clothing

While there was a time when athletes were not allowed to use their names to make money, the NCAA began easing up on those regulations that once restricted sports stars from monetizing themselves.

After the change, Livvy moved into the brand partnership corner, aligning with Vuori Clothing to promote the brand in her spare time.

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me,” Livvy said of her partnership, as shared by Forbes.

“I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience. Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand,” she added.

Livvy explained that signing with the company was not a whimsical decision as she also strongly believes in the brand’s values and loves its approach to making environmentally-friendly items.

The athlete said that fashion has always been important to her, having previously designed and made her own leotards during her earlier times as a gymnast.

Nikki Sakelliou, Vuori’s vice president of marketing, chimed in with her take on Livvy joining the team, saying that the collaboration with the young student was a match made in heaven.

“When we think about who we are as a brand, we frequently return to the notion of wanting to encourage our community to lead happy, well-rounded lives—that’s what’s at the core of ‘The Rise. The Shine.’, our brand mantra,” she said, adding that Livvy’s clean, positive social media posts and obvious gym floor talents made for the perfect fit to represent the label.