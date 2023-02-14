Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast and successful social media influencer, shared a photo of herself all dolled up in a giant football jersey during Super Bowl weekend.

However, she wasn’t wearing a jersey from the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles but rather kept it closer to home.

Livvy wore a jersey from the LSU Tigers, representing her own school.

The athlete is super proud of her school and plays a massive part in the athletic program there.

The gymnast went pantless for the Instagram Story, though the jersey was quite large and looked like a dress on her as she held the camera up above her head to show off the whole thing.

Her blonde hair was left down and cascaded down her shoulders as she took a selfie, writing at the top, “still reppin” with a checkmark.

Livvy Dunne represented LSU despite watching other teams playing in the Super Bowl. Pic Credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy wore the number 9 jersey that was worn by NFL quarterback Joe Burrow when he played for LSU during the 2018-2019 football season.

It’s not surprising she’s such a big fan of the now Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, as he won the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship during his senior year.

Livvy wore a black long-sleeved shirt underneath her jersey and was seen posing in the mirror with white sneakers for several other shots, including one in which she was seen watching the Super Bowl with friends and family.

Livvy Dunne attended the ESPYS in 2022 wearing a stunning white gown

The gymnast has made quite the name for herself in the athletic world and even attended the ESPYS in 2022, where she wore the most stunning white gown that emphasized her bronzed glow.

It hugged her frame, giving her an hourglass shape, and featured a halter neck with a backless look that had sparkles all down the back. Her hair was pinned up in a half-updo, and she kept her makeup fresh and youthful, which was done by makeup artist Patrick J.

Livvy is partnered with Vuori activewear brand

Due to a rule change on July 1, 2021, that allows NCAA athletes to earn money from their name and image, Livvy has become the highest-valued women’s college athlete with a NIL valuation of $3.3 million.

Her social media following added together gives her a combined 10.7 million fans on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

So, it’s not surprising that she would be adding tons of endorsements to her Instagram, with the biggest one being an exclusive partnership with the activewear brand Vuori.

She has shared several posts wearing outfits from the brand, with the most recent showing her in snowy Park City, Utah. She wore black leggings, a black cropped tank top, a black zip-up sweatshirt, and a black winter hat and looked surprisingly happy despite the snow coming down.

She joked in her caption, “just chillin’:).”

Some of the new arrivals on the Vuori site include the Daily Pocket Legging for $98 and the Daydream Crew sweater for $64.

There is currently a sale going on that includes leggings, joggers, shorts, and even scrunchies.

Keep an eye on Livvy’s Instagram page for more outfit inspiration from the brand.