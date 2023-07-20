Livvy Dunne promotes new partnership in skimpy bikini top

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is back in her bag again with a new paid partnership.

The college athlete has been making bank since the rules were changed, and she’s allowed to profit off of her Name, Image, and Likeness.

Okay, so we don’t know the fine details of her bank account — but it’s clear that she’s joining up with different brands just from her social media posts.

Her primary brand partnership is with the clothing line Vuori, but now she has a new partnership with Accelerator Active Energy energy drinks.

She took to Instagram to share the announcement, sharing two photos from her campaign with the company.

For the photos, Livvy wore an American flag-styled bikini with matching bottoms that peeked out above her jeans. She accessorized with a dainty bracelet and a wide-brimmed hat, looking truly American.

She told her followers, “So excited to join #TeamAccelerator ! Best energy drink out @drinkaccelerator.”

Livvy Dunne partners up with Accelerator Active Energy

Accelerator boasts their energy drinks as having “zero sugar” while containing a lot of big boosts: “Sustained energy, enhanced focus, NSF Sport Certified, Athlete approved energy” are all listed in the Instagram bio for the page.

Their website includes links to becoming a college ambassador for the brand, so it looks like more college athletes can get their name going with a brand partnership as well.

The drinks are advertised to contain natural caffeine and come in a variety of flavors, such as Rocket Pop, Cherry Limeade, Island Guava, and Peach Paradise. All flavors have zero sugar and are said to accelerate metabolism.

Aside from their standard Accelerator line, they also have an ASHOC Energy line, which has drinks with 200mg of caffeine rather than the standard 150mg found in the Accelerator drinks.

The caffeine is harvested from coffee fruit, guarana seed, yerba mate, and green coffee for a natural blend of increased energy.

Plus, ASCHOC comes in a lot of cool flavors, too, such as Tropical Punch, Orange Freeze, Blue Raspberry, Swirl Pop, Watermelon, and Fruit Punch.

Livvy Dunne made a splash at the ESPYs

Last week, Livvy made an appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards, an event she tends to go to annually.

She showed up in a stunning black dress that featured multiple cutouts along the torso, showing off her incredible toned physique.

Her hair was styled naturally and pushed back from her face, leaving her ready to smile for the cameras.

The look was absolutely incredible, and we know she’ll slay her next event, too!