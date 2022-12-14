Livvy Dunne showed off her team spirit and toned legs in a recent share. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne knows how to show her team spirit and get her fans and school fired up for gymnastics.

The 20-year-old Louisiana State student took to social media on Monday to hype up the gymnastics annual showcase in Baton Rouge.

In the photo, Livvy was standing up with her back bent as she yelled out at a prior event, seemingly cheering on other gymnasts.

She sported a rhinestoned leotard with a sheer panel over her back and kept her blonde hair up in a ponytail tied with a pink bow. She had braces on her wrists and a wrapped ankle in the photo.

The ankle wrap drew attention to her incredibly toned legs, which rippled with muscle in the still shot.

In bold text toward the bottom of the photo, she wrote, “PMAC 6:30 tonight. Be there!”

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

LSU Gymnastics prepares for upcoming season

The LSU Gymnastics team made their way to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Monday night to preview their upcoming 2023 season.

According to LSU Sports, the arena was packed and loaded with photo stations, food, children’s activities, and even limited free shirts. Afterward, they allowed for an autograph session, revealing it was the only session for the 2023 season.

Earlier this month, LSU Sports announced that the LSU Gymnastics team ranked No. 6 in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Preseason Poll with a total of 1,434 points.

Though the University of Oklahoma took home the number one spot, this is still a huge accomplishment for the LSU Gymnastics team and for Livvy, who is also accomplishing big things with her social media presence.

Livvy Dunne scores big with Vuori Clothing collaboration

In June 2021, the NCAA finally overturned its policy that prevented student-athletes from making money off of their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), and Livvy Dunne has certainly cashed in on the opportunity.

In September 2021, Livvy teamed up with Vuori Clothing as a collaborator. She still promotes the brand now and has branched out into many of their outfits, though her go-to look is still a pair of biker shorts and the Halo cropped tank top.

Vuori’s website reveals that they are focused on making quality activewear and incorporating themes from the “active Coastal California lifestyle,” including surfing, sports, and art.

Rather than going for traditional activewear looks, they are attempting to branch out with the quality and products they offer, and always want customers to be satisfied with their products.