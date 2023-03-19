Livvy Dunne graced her followers with yet another stunning mirror selfie as she prepared to step into the next part of her gymnastics training.

The Louisiana State University gymnast and the rest of the Tigers team are winding down their current season, and Livvy informed her followers that they’re now moving into podium training.

Her latest announcement comes after a rocky season for the bubbly 20-year-old.

Early in their current gymnastics season, Livvy was sidelined by a lower leg injury.

Though her injury has hindered her participation in the team’s meets and competitions, that hasn’t stopped Livvy from keeping her team spirit alive.

Her most recent selfie share is more proof that although she’s not back into fighting form yet, she’s still an LSU Tiger.

Livvy Dunne shares a mirror selfie in her LSU leotard as she prepares for podium training

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared the sideways snap as she struck a sultry pose for her latest mirror selfie.

Livvy snapped the picture in her hotel room, where white pillows and sheets were visible behind her, along with a counter and cabinet.

Although followers had to crank their necks to change the angle, Livvy’s natural beauty and fit physique stayed front and center.

Donning her classic LSU spandex leotard that featured purple and gold stripes throughout the top portion and which mimicked the scratches left by a tiger, Livvy popped a hip and pulled one arm behind her head for the pose.

Livvy Dunne strikes a pose and pops a hip for her latest social media share. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The bottom half of the spandex garment was a solid shade of black, and gemstones were scattered across the piece’s entire bodice.

Livvy’s bright blonde hair was low-key for the share as she opted to pull it back and into a high ponytail for the training day.

“podium training day,” she captioned the shot alongside a smirking cat emoji. Livvy also geotagged the post, sharing that she was in Duluth, Georgia.

Livvy hit New York City in a recent promotion for Vuori Clothing

While Livvy and the LSU Tigers work on bringing their current season to a close, Livvy is still giving it her all when it comes to upping her status as a social media influencer.

In addition to her busy schedule as a student-athlete, Livvy also manages her highly successful social media accounts, where she has amassed over 10 million followers.

Livvy has 3.7 million followers on Instagram and another 7.3 million followers on the video-streaming TikTok app.

With such immense reach, it’s not surprising that brands would want to collaborate with her to help promote their products.

This is the case with Vuori Clothing. Livvy has worked with the brand for quite some time now, and in her most recent share, Livvy tagged the brand on her trip to New York City.

While walking the streets of New York, Livvy dazzled in a simple all-black athletic look, including leggings and a black crop top from Vuori.

This isn’t the first time Livvy has shouted out the brand either. Although her trip to New York came as winter is slowly ending, her previous post for the brand shared a snap from the heart of winter and found Livvy out in the snow.

“just chillin:) @vuoriclothing,” she captioned that particular post.

Though Livvy’s sport may be ending for now, she shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.