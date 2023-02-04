Livvy Dunne’s latest season with her Louisiana State University gymnastics team is in full swing, and the stunning blonde seemed more than ready for her team’s latest meet.

The 20-year-old is finally back into her full routine after recently experiencing a lower leg injury that had her in a boot for the last few weeks.

Thankfully she’s seemingly managed to bounce back after nursing the injury and has continued to keep her followers updated on social media.

In a recent social media share, Livvy let her lighthearted and bubbly personality shine through with a fun selfie.

As fans and followers have come to expect, Livvy’s selfie was yet another closeup of her LSU leotard and hair for the evening’s competition.

The share hit social media just ahead of LSU’s meet against Georgia on Friday, February 3.

LSU student-athlete Livvy Dunne dons purple spandex ahead of gymnastics meet

Livvy uploaded the selfie to her Instagram Stories, sharing her preparation for the competition ahead.

In the shot, Livvy was competition ready with her light blonde locks split with a center part. On each side of the part, Livvy had a braid helping to keep her hair up and away from her face.

Though a few whispy tendrils were pulled out of the updo to frame her face, the majority of Livvy’s hair was pulled neatly into a high ponytail. The final look was adorned with a matching purple ribbon tied around the elastic.

Livvy propped herself up for the selfie and sat back on her knees while she held the camera lens at arm’s length.

The angle gave a glimpse at Livvy’s leotard for the night. The deep purple and gold number was sleeveless and featured a high neckline with a cutout just below Livvy’s throat.

Jewels were sprinkled throughout the ensemble’s torso section, and gold embellished seams ran down and around Livvy’s waist.

Her makeup also remained on theme as her eyeshadow and eyeliner around her lower lashline were painted with a lighter purple hue. She completed the makeup look with sharp black winged eyeliner and black mascara.

Finally, Livvy showed her team spirit and added a small LSU logo temporary tattoo beneath her left eye.

She opted to keep the selfie caption free.

Livvy promotes Vuori Clothing with winter wonderland selfie

While Livvy may be lighting up the stadium alongside her LSU teammates at their various gymnastics meets, she has also found herself stepping out into the cold for a recent sponsored post.

As longtime followers of Livvy are aware, she has partnered with the clothing brand Vuori and uploads sponsored posts on behalf of the brand from time to time.

In her most recent share for the brand, Livvy was out in the snow, using the stark white landscape as the perfect contrast to her all-black Vuori outfit.

The ensemble consisted of a black, belly-baring tank top and matching leggings. She paired the outfit with a jacket and black beanie.

“just chillin:) @vuoriclothing,” she captioned the post.