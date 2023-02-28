Livvy Dunne looked stunning in a mirror selfie in a new photo.

The TikTok star knows how to get a reaction on social media, whether it’s a dance video or a shout-out to the LSU Tigers.

The LSU gymnast switched up her usual straight blonde hair look with a cute braid.

She appeared to have gone makeup-free for the snap, which she used to promote one of her brand partners.

Livvy flashed her gym-honed physique in a cropped tank top and tiny grey shorts in the Instagram Story share.

The social media star can make any look work as she went barefoot in the Vuori clothing for a casual outfit.

Livvy Dunne goes casual in Vuori for a selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy puts on Vuori in all types of weather and on any occasion. She posed for two photos last month in Utah in a black crop top and black leggings from the brand.

She added a sweat and beanie to complete the look, writing, “just chillin:)” in the caption.

Livvy Dunne opened up about her passion for gymnastics with Vuori Clothing

The brand recently shared a post of Livvy training for gymnastics in some of their best-selling gear.

In an IG post on the brand’s social media page, they shared three shots of the 20-year-old training in their Daily Legging in Ink and Mindset Bra in Marsala.

In the caption of the social media share, they quoted the athlete on her passion for the sport of gymnastics.

“Usually, to stay inspired and keep going, I think back to my ‘why.’ Why I do things, why I wake up every morning and go to the gym, why I still love the sport. Just reminding myself of that ‘why’ really keeps things in perspective,” Livvy said.

Livvy joined Vuori in September 2021, just a few months after NCAA allowed their athletes to cash in on name, image, and likeness. Her deal is one of the many lucrative sponsorships that net her seven figures a year.

Some of her other sponsors include American Eagle, Plant Fuel, and BodyArmor.

Livvy Dunne is ‘back to business’ in a sensational performance

Livvy, who missed out on competition this year due to a torn labrum, returned in style as the LSU Tigers defeated Alabama.

The social media sensation was thrilled to get back in action and shared a clip of her performance with her TikTok followers.

In the clip soundtracked by Kanye West’s song, Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, Livvy celebrated landing her routine and was seen passionately celebrating with her team at the end of the video.