Livvy Dunne played with her hair as she posed for a sizzling new photo.

Last month, the LSU gymnast made headlines after her rabid fan base caused a scene at a gym meet in Utah.

Dunne has been out of competition with a shoulder injury and did not attend the event.

The social media star shared a selfie in which she is glammed up and accessorized with a necklace and chic earrings.

She styled her blonde hair with a middle part and posed with one hand behind her head as she wore a fitted grey tank top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 20-year-old shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing on the photo, “snap saw it first,” which means she initially shared the selfie on Snapchat.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia Dunne promotes American Eagle jeans in a crop top

Dunne proved her star power in a viral TikTok video in which she modeled American Eagle denim jeans in a chic crop top.

In the clip, the 20-year-old wore stylish, destructed light blue jeans that flared at the bottom, and she added white trainers to complete the look.

In the caption of the TikTok, Dunne wrote, “Can’t stop looking at my American Eagle jeans? Link in bio to shop and use code LIVVY15 for 15% off! @American Eagle #aepartner #aejeans.”

American Eagle is among the numerous partnerships the athlete has signed up to promote. She also has endorsement deals with BodyArmor, Leaf Trading Cards, GrubHub, and Vuori.

Dunne is estimated to be earning between $2 to $3 million but has never confirmed her exact income. However, in an interview with Today, she revealed she is making millions.

‘I’m very grateful to be making seven figures. It is very cool that someone in college has the opportunity to do that now,’ she said.

The LSU gymnast grew her social media following by sharing entertaining skits, dance videos, and snaps.

She also gives her audience a look at her life as an NCAA gymnast and frequently shares workout videos.

Dunne has nearly 10 million followers across her social media platforms and is the most-followed collegiate athlete.

The stunning TikTok star couldn’t capitalize on her fame until NCAA changed its policy in June 2021 to permit athletes to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness.

Olivia Dunne stuns in Vuori performance apparel

Dunne posted a couple of photos dressed in all-black Vuori gear.

She had on a fitted drop top and leggings for a stylish activewear ensemble.

She put a matching handbag over her shoulder as she flashed a soft smile in the photos she shared on Instagram.

Dunne signed a partnership with the clothing brand in September 2021.