Livvy Dunne is ‘seeing stars’ in cheeky string bikini

It’s summer, and that means LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is hitting every beach she can — this time, she’s in Southampton, New York.

The blonde beauty celebrated the Fourth of July on a towel in the sand, with a starry bikini and a cute sunhat.

She shared pictures from her beach trip on Instagram, where she wrote, “Seeing stars,” with an American flag emoji.

We were seeing stars too as Livvy’s bright smile and freckles shone throughout the photos.

Behind her, there was a gorgeous blue sky smattered with fluffy clouds and some greenery tucked into the sandy beach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Beneath her was a simple beach towel that matched her starry string bikini and brought out her tan lines.

Livvy Dunne teams up with Vuori

Part of Livvy’s post was representing Vuori, the clothing brand she has a partnership with.

Rather than wearing one of their swimsuits, though, this time Livvy was lounging on their Fringe Beach Towel, which retails for $44.

The partnership means a lot to Livvy as it’s her first brand deal now that she can profit off of her Name, Image, and Likeness, and the brand seems to enjoy Livvy as one of their spokespeople.

“From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire,” Vice President of Marketing Nikki Sakelliou said of Vuori’s partnership with Livvy.

Livvy’s career continues to gain momentum as she gains fame and has even brought her into modeling.

Livvy Dunne is a Sports Illustrated model

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model earlier this year, along with other college athlete Angel Reese.

She has shared many behind-the-scenes pictures from her time on the shoot, and it looks like she could become an SI Swim regular.

It’s not only fun, but her new modeling gig also means a lot to Livvy and what she stands for.

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” Livvy said of her new gig.

Whether she’s modeling swimsuits for Sports Illustrated, Vuori, or any other type of clothing, Livvy has proved that she can add modeling to her impressive resume that only continues to grow.