Olivia Dunne posing for a car selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia Dunne looked stunning in red lingerie as she gave her fans a Christmas treat with a new photo.

While she is known for her massive social media following, she is also an accomplished athlete.

Dunne shared some stunning photos on Christmas with her Instagram followers.

She looked sensational in the Victoria’s Secret Modal & Lace Cupped Mini Slip.

The fashionable lingerie features a delicate lace front and back, along with lace trim at the hem. Fans can get their hands on the outfit for just $59.95.

The gymnast shared three sizzling photos in the Instagram post, which she captioned, “santa’s fav:).”

The 20-year-old posed in the first photo with her hand on a black wall while she flashed a smile and looked away from the camera.

She had her nails painted blue and accessorized with a necklace and completed the outfit with white stockings.

In the second slide, Livvy gave her followers a side view of the lingerie and her athletic body before blowing a kiss in the third slide. The snap quickly gathered 627,883 from her Instagram fans.

Olivia Dunne’s insane ab workout routine

In a TikTok video, Dunne revealed how she gets her incredible abs in a short clip.

Her workout routine takes some serious ab strength to perform, and consists of two sets of 25 hip rotation planks, two sets of 25 leg raises, and two sets of 30 toe touches.

Olivia also performs two sets of 25 side plank hip dips on each side and two sets of 25 seated rotations, and she rounded off the workout with one-minute planks.

Livvy was a member of the USA national gymnastics team in 2017, and she is currently competing for Louisiana State University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The TikTok star is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NCAA rule change that allows college athletes to benefit from name, image, and likeness opportunities.

How much money does Olivia Dunne make?

Olivia has 6.6 million followers on her TikTok and over 2.5 million on her Instagram account, and her popularity has been turning into dollar signs.

In a New York Times story last month, the outlet quoted an analyst that estimates she is making about $2 million over the next year.

“Seven figures,” she cryptically told NYT when asked about her earnings, continuing, “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports.”

She also opened up about the little prospect of earning money after graduating, “There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”

She currently earns money from sponsored content from various brands, such as Bodyarmor drink and American Eagle Outfitters jeans. She also has a lucrative deal with Vuori activewear.