College gymnast Livvy Dunne shares a selfie from the car on her Instagram. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne looked stunning as she celebrated game day to root for her favorite college football team in arguably their biggest matchup of the season.

The 20-year-old, known for her gymnastic skills and large social media following, used several platforms to show her team spirit, supporting her school LSU.

On her Instagram Story, Livvy shared a photo of herself in a sleek little black dress that clung to her curves.

She held her smartphone in hand to snap the selfie as she rocked a thigh-skimming LBD with a pair of golden boots that rose to just a few inches below her knees.

Along with the LBD and boots, Livvy had a small and simple clear purse with a shoulder strap featuring black, brown, and beige stripes and shapes.

She kept her accessories simple, with only a thin necklace and earring visible, and wore minimal makeup. Her blonde hair was straight and flowed down a bit beyond her shoulders.

“happy game day,” she wrote on her slide with a tiger emoji and Louisiana State University geotagged.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne shared her ‘Bama hate’ video

Livvy’s college football support didn’t stop with Instagram, as she also posted a video on her TikTok on Friday, taking aim at LSU’s opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In the clip, she’s wearing a gorgeous outfit consisting of a black crop top with a pair of tight black pants.

“I’m sorry I just need one minute to make sure I look good. Do you think I look good, Mr. Armstrong?” a voiceover plays as Livvy models her outfit, giving a spin, hair flip, and smile.

“happy bama hate week,” she said in the TikTok video’s caption.

Livvy’s Instagram Story and TikTok video shares arrived ahead of a big matchup with No. 10 LSU set to take on No. 6 Alabama. For the Crimson Tide, it’s a game they likely need to win to remain within contention for the College Football Playoffs (CFP).

Livvy Dunne partnered with activewear brand Vuori

In July 2021, the NCAA began allowing college athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness. That was huge for many individuals, especially Livvy Dunne, who boasts a significant social media presence.

As of this report, she has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 6.2 million followers on TikTok. That means lots of eyeballs are on anything she shares, including her stunning photo dumps, funny video clips, and the products she endorses.

Thanks to her ability to earn from her name, image, and likeness, Livvy officially partnered with the activewear brand Vuori in September 2021.

Speaking with Forbes after getting the partnership, Livvy said it was a brand she knew she wanted to promote since putting on her first Vuori sports bra due to the “quality material.”

She also mentioned that she’s always been passionate about fashion and liked what Vuori had to offer.

“I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing,” she said.

Her love of the brand also extends to the causes they believe in and support, which Livvy says she supports.

“We have some of the same core values, and I think it’s so great how they care about the environment. They are also committed to happiness, and that’s really important to me,” she said of the partnership.

Based on Forbes’ report, Livvy’s promotional efforts for Vuori include social media takeovers, promotional photoshoots, and in-person events. The partnership was said to be worth “mid-six figures” for Livvy, per a source close to the deal.