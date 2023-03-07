Livvy Dunne finally returned to gymnastics after battling an injury over the holidays and helped her team, the LSU Tigers, beat rival Alabama with a 9.825 score on the bars.

The social media sensation boasts 3.7 million Instagram followers, and another 7.2 million on TikTok, meaning one thing — she’s definitely internet famous.

With internet fame comes endorsements galore, and though she does post those on her feed, the LSU gymnast appears to be quite choosy with what she puts out there.

Livvy has clearly been busy so it’s no surprise that she would enjoy a quick little getaway to New York City, though she apparently went just for the food.

She shared a recent snap from her trip to The Big Apple in which she appeared to be quite lucky with the weather as there were blue skies overhead while she was surrounded by several buildings.

The 20-year-old was seen posing in a crosswalk in a quintessential New York tourist shot and shared four different poses as she appeared to be in a great mood.

Livvy Dunne posed in four different New York shots in Vuori clothing

Livvy was grinning ear to ear as she stepped into the road and turned to look over her shoulder in a flirty gesture, later sharing another shot in which she was kneeling on the ground with black sunglasses on.

She seemed the happiest in the last picture as her arms were outstretched and her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

She joked in her caption, “came back for a bagel.”

Olivia wore clinging black leggings, a tight black tank top to match, and a black windbreaker on top while tagging her partner Vuori clothing.

The gymnast has worn Vuori clothing in almost every picture on her Instagram feed that isn’t a leotard, apparently preferring activewear over anything else.

Her shoes, however, were from UGG and are called the Classic Mini Platform. The suede boots give an extra two inches of height and are a more modern take on the classic UGGs from the early aughts.

Livvy wore a red silk negligee from Victoria’s Secret for a festive Christmas Day pic

While Vuori tends to show up on her profile the most, Livvy does occasionally wear other brands as well.

On Christmas Day, she shared a flirty shot of herself blowing a kiss at the camera and wearing a red silk negligee from Victoria’s Secret, apparently feeling quite festive.

Livvy also made sure to tag Victoria’s Secret in the post to endorse the popular clothing brand.

She paired the sexy look with white knee-high socks and a matching red headband.

She wore the Modal & Lace Mini Slip in red from the intimates brand, but it also comes in lavender, pink, and dark blue and costs $59.95.

The website has several other pieces in the same color and material, including a robe that costs the same price and shorts and a cami set for $49.95.

Fans can keep an eye on Livvy’s Instagram for more clothing inspiration and check out her TikTok for other fun content.