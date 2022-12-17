Gymnast Livvy Dunne is showing off a few moves in a white tank top and black spandex as the talented gymnast hits the mats. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne has become a social media sensation with energetic clips and workout videos like the one she posted yesterday ahead of the weekend.

The New Jersey native earned some sponsor money and got in a good workout as she killed two birds with one stone and did it stylishly.

Livvy used her TikTok account, where she has amassed 6.5 million followers, to share her latest exercise.

The LSU athlete also gave fans a taste of a day in her life and revealed how she likes to hydrate.

Livvy was the latest influencer to promote BODYARMOR, a ph-Balanced beverage previously touted by Jennifer Lopez.

The clip started with Livvy’s back facing the camera as she stood on a yoga mat.

Livvy Dunne works up a sweat for BODYARMOR

She rocked a skintight white tank top paired with black spandex as she did some alternating jumping lunges. The jumping lunges allowed Livvy to work her legs and get in some cardio. Livvy’s blonde locks featured a ponytail, allowing her to keep her hair away from her face as she got a good sweat session in for the camera.

Next, Livvy got into an elbow plank position to do some hip twists, moving her body from side-to-side and working her core.

After the hip twists, Livvy did some old-fashioned mountain climbers, working her arms and keeping her heart rate elevated.

Finally, Livvy reached for her beverage of choice, BODYARMOR.

The blonde beauty smiled with approval, nodding her head and taking a sip of the drink.

And while BODYARMOR paid Livvy to promote its product, other companies are seeking the gymnast’s star power.

Livvy Dunne teams up with Vuori Clothing

Livvy also has a profitable deal with Vuori Clothing– the first endorsement contract she signed.

New name, image, and likeness guidelines went into effect in 2021, allowing Livvy to make extra cash while playing NCAA sports.

Livvy told Forbes that Vuori was the first sports bra she ever used. Luckily for Livvy, she managed to capitalize on a product she loved dearly.

Livvy explained, “I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience.”

She continued, “Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”

As Livvy navigates her college experience, there will likely be more brand deals coming her way.