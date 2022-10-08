Livvy Dunne in skintight spandex highlights athletic physique

Livvy Dunne is posing from an LSU locker room in spandex. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

NCAA Athlete Livvy Dunne showed off and showed out in her locker room last night.

The gorgeous gymnast, who just turned 20 years old this month, took a mirror selfie.

Livvy was all smiles in the shot, taken in a locker room, which is typical of the bubbly athlete.

The gorgeous Livvy represented Louisiana State University to the fullest, switching from a black and purple leotard with rhinestone embellishments to an equally stunning teal and gold number.

Olivia pivoted her hips, angled her camera, and turned on the flash for the adorable shot.

Livvy shared the new photo with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. She typically gets thousands of comments and likes from fans impressed by her efforts, but her Instagram Story made that impossible for fans to see.

Livvy Dunne sparkles in leotard from LSU locker room

Livvy added an LSU geotag, just in case fans forgot who she represented.

With her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, her bangs framed the side of her face.

Behind Livvy, there were massive wooden lockers and colorful seats in front of illuminated mirrors showing a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of an NCAA athlete.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy has been at the top of her game since she was a child. Now, at just 20 years old, she’s showing no signs of slowing down—and she’s making sure to remind fans why she secured the honor as one of the highest-paid NCAA athletes.

Livvy Dunne is a new breed of athlete

Livvy Dunne is the latest in a new generation of NCAA athletes who are taking advantage of relaxed regulations to secure lucrative brand deals.

Unlike college athletes before her, Livvy gets to use her name and likeness to secure brand deals, and she has taken full advantage of that ability. She signed with Vuori clothing and American Eagle in two very lucrative contracts, but the gymnast is just getting started.

Olivia has 6.1 million TikTok followers, which gives her significant influencing power and potential for earnings.

Livvy told Forbes about mixing business with pleasure and her vision for the future.

Livvy said, “Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine.”

She continued, “Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style, and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing.”

Livvy gets to balance her passion for fashion with her athleticism, and the result is pure gold.