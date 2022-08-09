Livvy Dunne in locker room undies for gymnastics return

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is reminding fans that despite the “it” girl status and rising celebrity presence, she’s still a gymnast at heart.

The 19-year-old Louisana State University gymnast has made headlines galore for her July bikini action and rising portfolio of promotional gigs, but flipping around on a mat is still her biggest skill, and now she’s back for more gymnastics.

Posting a quick Instagram story for her 2 million followers this week, Livvy showed off her fit figure in underwear as she posed from a locker room and with a fellow gymnast – she told fans how “good” it was to be “back.”

The selfie showed Livvy in high-waisted black briefs and a sports bra.

Posing with her killer abs and toned legs on show, the American Eagle partner sent out a slight pout while wearing her blonde locks down, also angling one hip slightly to accentuate her gym-honed torso.

Livvy’s friend, Annie, posed in a tight white crop top and near-matching briefs, with the camera also taking in wooden lockers at the gym.

“Feels good to be back,” Livvy wrote, tagging herself at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility.

Livvy Dunne and a friend in a locker room selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy is an artistic gymnast who’s caught the world by storm with her Instagram and TikTok presence. Alongside her two million-strong Instagram following, she boasts over 5 million fans on TikTok, making her the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Livvy Dunne says quarantine did wonders for her social media take-off

Livvy is happy to tell it like it is. In 2021, she drew attention from NY Post, which profiled her amid her first major brand deal with Vuori Clothing. Speaking of her career rise, Livvy stated:

“I was quarantined in Florida, and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off. Then I went to LSU and the Louisiana following — they’re the best.”

Livvy Dunne attracts major brands with rising profile

Speaking of the NCAA overturning its ruling banning athletes from using their name or image for promotional gain, the New Jersey native added: “I think it’s great for female student-athletes in gymnastics like myself because there is really no professional league after college, so we can capitalize on our opportunities right now. It’s such a special thing. It’s like I’m part of history, all of us student-athletes are.”

Livvy has since landed deals with Forever 21, American Eagle, Plantfuel, and L’Oréal.