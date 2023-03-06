Livvy Dunne and her LSU gymnastics teammates may be in the thick of their current season, but that hasn’t stopped them from making time to have some fun.

The 20-year-old beauty has built a massive following on social media and is steadily increasing her reach as a social media influencer.

However, Livvy is a student-athlete first and foremost, meaning much of her time is spent on her studies and on the mat preparing for her gymnastics competitions.

In their current season, Livvy was sidelined with a lower leg injury. Thankfully, she’s fully healed and is back in fighting form alongside the rest of the LSU Tigers.

With her return to the mat, Livvy’s team spirit was at an all-time high, and she proved so with a fun video featuring one of her closest friends and teammate, KJ Johnson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This isn’t the first time Livvy and KJ have filmed social media content with one another, but this is undoubtedly one that tells followers more about their friendship dynamic.

Livvy Dunne and her LSU gymnastics teammate talk about feeling each other’s ‘energy’ in a fun social media share

Taking to TikTok, Livvy shared the 10-second video with her friend and fellow all-around gymnast, KJ Johnson.

Though the two may appear to be an unlikely pair, with KJ’s dark locks and more stoic personality, they are as close as can be.

In the video, Livvy begins filming while donning her LSU spandex leotard. The sleeveless number featured diagonal black lines throughout the bodice and lines of gems over the top.

Her hair was styled in a typical meet-day updo, including french braids pulling Livvy’s hair away from her face before being tied into two pigtails on either side of her head.

A few blonde whisps of hair were pulled out at the front to frame her face.

Livvy bobbed her head from side to side while she lip-synced a line from the hit sitcom The Office, mouthing, “Pam and I feed off of each other’s energy. I tease her; she teases me. We have so much fun.”

Livvy then panned the camera over to KJ, who was ready to take on her “grumpy” persona.

With a hand on her hip and her dark locks with bright blonde highlights pulled up and away from her face, she rolled her eyes and jokingly mouthed, “She said that? Yeah, we have a lot of fun.”

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori clothing and stuns in their activewear

Livvy’s status as a social media influencer is on the rise. She has amassed 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone, making her the perfect content creator for big brands to bring on board as partners and brand ambassadors.

One of the brands Livvy continues to endorse is the activewear brand Vuori clothing.

In December 2021, Vuori featured Livvy modeling a pair of their joggers and a matching black sports bra.

The bright blonde was stunning as she leaned against a wall during golden hour.

Livvy brought even more Vuori clothing content in January 2022. This time Livvy went with another all-black look featuring shorts and a black tank top. She matched the athletic attire with a sky-blue purse and blue and white Nike sneakers.

Their partnership doesn’t seem like it will be slowing down any time soon. Livvy’s most recent partnered post with the brand was uploaded in January 2023, where Livvy braved the cold to promote the brand.

She couldn’t help but smile as the snow fell around her for the post.

“just chillin:) @vuoriclothing,” she captioned the upload.