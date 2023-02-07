Is romance in the air this Valentine’s Day for the United States’ favorite college gymnast?

All signs point to a possible yes – though Livvy Dunne is remaining tight-lipped about who her latest obsession may be.

In a recent TikTok share, Livvy acted out the words to audio over the clip, which said, “Me? Obsessed with you? Yes, yes I am.”

Even more captivating was her caption, which read, “you know who you are.”

The funny and even flirty video captured a lot of attention, as the six-second clip has over 2.5 million views, nearly 400,000 likes, and over 6,000 comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It wasn’t too long ago that Livvy shared another post about her date night, adding some steamy saxophone music over a clip of herself saying she didn’t know what she wanted to do and her date telling her to “be ready at 8:00.”

Livvy Dunne shares school pride after gymnastics win

Although Livvy has had to sit out a lot of the most recent gymnastics meets due to various injuries, she’s still supporting her fellow teammates and basking in the glow of their wins, as well.

On Friday, LSU took home the gold against Georgia, prompting Livvy to share a post and write, “Great day to be a tiger.”

Thousands of people attended the event and watched the Tigers beat the Bulldogs with their highest score of the season, 197.700-196.925.

Hopefully, Livvy will be able to return to the meets soon and compete against other schools, but for now, she’s keeping up her practice and using her fame to earn some cash on the side.

Livvy Dunne goes wintry in Vuori athleticwear

Through her fame as a gymnast and her stardom as a social media influencer with millions of followers, it didn’t take long for Livvy to acquire brand partnerships once it was declared that college athletes could profit off of their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

Her first and most prominent brand partnership is with the athletic clothing brand Vuori, who she has been working with since September 2021.

Though she spends most of her time in the largely-sunny south, last week, the gymnast enjoyed the snow in Park City, Utah, and brought Vuori along for the ride.

As she was “just chillin'” in the snow, she sported an all-black outfit except for her white tennis shoes.

Her black tank top and leggings were paired with an all-black winter coat and beanie hat, hopefully keeping the athlete warm despite the snow falling around her.

Every piece of her outfit appeared to be from Vuori, proving that even though they’re business partners, Livvy really does enjoy her Vuori clothing year-round.