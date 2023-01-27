Livvy Dunne took time out of her busy class and gymnastics schedule to share a sweet greeting with fans and followers online.

The gorgeous blonde athlete can often be found sharing different aspects of her life online, including sharing simple messages with followers like this most recent share.

Although Livvy is in the midst of a school semester and tight gymnastics season, that hasn’t stopped her from connecting online.

And she absolutely dazzled her following with a selfie where she also managed to strike a silly pose.

Livvy has been continuing to keep her following in the loop as she continues to nurse an apparent foot or ankle injury.

However, none of that seemed to matter to her as her selfie showed the 20-year-old in seemingly high spirits.

Livvy Dunne stuns in black tank top selfie

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy uploaded a light-hearted selfie as she seemingly enjoyed some downtime.

The stunning blonde student snapped the picture from her torso up, allowing her beauty to take all the attention.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy donned a black tank top and kept her accessories simple with two gold chains around her neck.

One necklace included a cross, while the other had another light-colored pendant attached.

Her hair was tied back, and left her long blonde locks cascaded over her one shoulder. She pulled a couple of wisps out of the updo in order to frame her face.

For makeup, Livvy went with a natural look as she opted for some simple black eyeliner and mascara, which were framed by perfectly manicured brows.

Livvy left her lips bare with a possible lip balm to help keep them plump.

To round out the selfie, Livvy brought one hand up to her face and delivered a peace sign with her index and middle finger.

“Howdy,” she captioned the picture with a cowboy emoji.

Livvy partners with Forever 21, channels Barbie for workout post

With her influencer status on the rise, Livvy has continued to partner with brands she’s interested in, and one of those includes the trendy brand Forever 21.

The clothing giant is known for their on-trend pieces and affordable price point, making them a great option for young students just like Livvy.

Taking to her Instagram, Livvy shared a sponsored post that featured her in various outfits from the brand’s Barbie line.

Livvy was a vision as she struck a pose in a short, yellow sports skirt and white Barbie tank top.

She had her bright blonde hair pulled away from her face in a high ponytail.

The next shot featured Livvy stretching on a pink yoga mat in a matching pale yellow workout tank top and short combo.

It’s likely Livvy will continue to have sponsorships like this moving forward.