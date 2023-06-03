Livvy Dunne in bikini says ‘meet me at the beach’

It’s summer!

That means it’s time to hit the beach in your best swimsuit, and that’s exactly what Livvy Dunne is doing.

The LSU gymnast took her brand partnership with Vuori on the road and hit the beach, showing off her incredible physique and gymnastics skills.

Livvy also showed off her best model strut, a new skill acquired and likely used for her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

She showed her followers her best handstand into a backflip, not an easy accomplishment, and her muscles rippled all along the way.

She shared the quick clip to TikTok and captioned it, “Meet me at the beach!”

Livvy Dunne sends Vuori a shoutout

Livvy also tagged the athletic apparel brand Vuori, her first and biggest brand partnership as a college student.

For this video, she sported some of their swimwear as she enjoyed running and flipping on the beach.

Although she didn’t say exactly which set she wore for the video, she appears to be wearing the Awua Triangle top and matching Aqua Bikini Bottom, which retail for $68 each.

Livvy Dunne’s hard-hitting workout routines

It’s clear from her video shares that Livvy spends a lot of time in the gym, whether it’s competing in gymnastics or doing her season training.

While she doesn’t always detail her exact training plan, Protein Teacher has listed some very common gymnastics exercises that these athletes use to keep in shape.

Naturally, there are a few sections to the workouts and some body areas that are highlighted more than others.

For full-body workouts, common exercises include high squats, sumo deadlifts, static lunges, Romanian deadlifts, overhead shoulder presses, bent-over rows, chest presses, and pullovers.

One area of focus to work out is the glutes, which includes some similar workouts to the full body. For glute training, high squats, low sumo squats, sumo squats with deadlifts, Romanian deadlifts, side-to-side lunges, and glute bridges/hip thrusts are very common.

Another area of focus is the abs, and there are several exercises that are commonly used to tone up the abs. A few that Protein Teacher lists are a variety of crunches from standard to side-to-side and bicycle crunches, toe touches, planks, and even single-leg crunches.

Each exercise is generally repeated three times and includes a period of rest.

Livvy Dunne shares impressive ‘beach-nastics’ moves in bikini

Before Livvy sent her followers an invitation to meet her at the beach, she was already enjoying fun in the sun with some “beach-nastics.”

The term combines her time at the beach with her sport of gymnastics, and she showed off an impressive move for the camera.

First standing straight up, Livvy did a quick stretch with her arms above her head before completing a full backflip — no help required.