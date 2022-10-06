Livvy Dunne in a thigh-skimming LBD shares 360 view

NCAA gymnast Olivia Dunne dances in a little black dress for a fun share. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne said goodbye to her teenage years in a grand fashion with many selfie videos, music, and dancing.

The gorgeous 20-year-old took to TikTok, where she has amassed quite a following with 6.1 million followers and counting.

The gymnast wore a little black dress that looked like leather material. The thigh-skimming gown flattered her petite figure with a cutout underneath the bodice.

Livvy’s latest share saw her decked out in diamonds with dangling earrings featuring two magnificent stars. She also wore a gold necklace chain with a shamrock-shaped pendant.

The dress was backless, which Livvy revealed when she showed off her moves. The garment featured a halterneck to keep it in place while Livvy did an impromptu dance.

The video began with Livvy as she looked to the side, showing the beautiful coloring of her eyes. Her long blonde locks were perfectly curled in loose waves with a lot of body and bounce.

Livvy Dunne dances into her twenties with LBD dance

Then, Livvy took a step back and placed one hand on her hip with the other against a wall. She flipped her hair, arched her back, and kicked up her leg to show black ankle boots with chunky heels.

Next, Livvy leaned against the wall and dropped it low slowly as she showed off her gymnast moves in the comfort of a dorm room.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her caption read, “this audio lol #foryou,” referring to Do It 4 Me, the background track by Rika.

The video quickly racked up 646k plays and counting from fans and followers curious about Livvy’s next move.

Livvy Dunne capitalizes on gymnast fame

In the past, athletes could not capitalize off their fame because of strict rules regarding the NCAA and name, image, and likeness regulations. However, those rules recently changed, allowing college athletes more freedom regarding self-promotion.

As a gymnast at an NCAA university, Livvy was one of the first to be able to use her name, image, and likeness, and she has taken full advantage of that ability.

Livvy told Forbes, “I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience. Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me.” She added, “The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”

At just 20 years old, Livvy has her entire life ahead of her, which should inevitably include more brand deals and content from the rising star.