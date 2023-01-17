Livvy Dunne is stunning in her leotard as she checks in at LSU. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnastics season is in full swing as LSU faces off against many other schools this season, and Livvy Dunne is full of pride for her team.

Though 2023 has been a rough start for the LSU gymnastics team, they aren’t losing their spirit as they continue to face rival schools.

On Monday, the team was preparing to go against Oklahoma, the No. 1 team this season, as LSU hosted the event in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Always one to support her teammates regardless of whether or not she’s performing, Livvy took to her Instagram Stories to share a quick selfie ahead of the meet.

She took a quick mirror selfie in her gorgeous leotard, which featured a stunning dark bottom half and a glittery top half.

The famed gymnast kept her blonde locks parted in the center as she gave a small smile to the camera, though the boot on her foot stood out as an indicator that the star would not be participating in Monday’s meet.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne speaks out after obsessed fans cause security concerns

Sometimes with fame comes unwanted attention, and Livvy is no stranger to dealing with the actions of her fans – though recent events have caused LSU Gymnastics to up their security.

At the first meet of 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah, fans (who were mostly young men) were waving posters and cutouts of the gymnast while her teammates were trying to compete and repeatedly chanting, “We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!”

CNN reports the scene was described as “disturbing,” “so scary,” and “inappropriate,” with their behavior being described by some as “mob-like.”

Livvy spoke out as well, tweeting, “I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job.”

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Twitter

Though her fanbase will likely continue to grow as she amasses more fame from gymnastics, TikTok, and brand partnerships, hopefully, the added security and statement from Livvy herself will keep fans on their best behavior moving forward.

Livvy Dunne partners with American Eagle

Now that Livvy can legally profit off of her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), the young athlete hasn’t wasted any time making a bigger name (and more money) for herself.

Though she primarily promotes the athletic clothing brand Vuori, she’s also been in ads for clothing brands Forever 21 and American Eagle.

She is one of many stars and athletes who have partnered up with the classic clothing brand, but it looks like she’s full of support for them regardless as she says they have the “best jeans ever.”

As she continues gymnastics and pursuing her degree, it’s likely Livvy will encounter many new opportunities and deals that should set her up to live comfortably for the rest of her life.