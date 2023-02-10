Livvy Dunne is causing a stir with a recent social media post featuring a fun game.

But this game was different because it looked like Livvy dropped a not-so-subtle hint about the lucky person in her life.

It all went down on TikTok on Wednesday, where she played a popular game.

The game requires the player to decide if they approve or disapprove of a person. In Livvy’s case, she used letters, which scrolled across the screen, waiting for her approval.

And one letter eventually received approval leaving questions that Livvy might answer.

Livvy’s 7.1 million TikTok followers watched as Livvy offered hints about a potential romantic flame.

One initial received a smash designation — a person whose name starts with a “J.”

Livvy captioned the vid, “The filter knows too much… #foryou”

With content like this, it’s no surprise that Livvy has seen such success.

And Livvy has used her stunning social media game to promote some big brands.

Livvy Dunne promotes American Eagle

Livvy was one of the first college athletes to benefit from the altered name, image, and likeness rules after a 2021 change.

Before 2021, college athletes couldn’t use their names, images, and likenesses outside of their universities, severely hindering the earning potential of many people.

But Livvy arrived at LSU in 2020, just in time to take advantage of the rule change, and she hit the ground running.

Data collected by ON3, a college sports company, provided insight into Livvy’s income. According to the digital media firm, Livvy has achieved number-one status among NCAA women athletes. The firm estimated Livvy’s NIL value at $2.3 million, earning a staggering $31,000 per post.

She has partnerships with Vuori, BodyArmor, and American Eagle. Livvy has an All-American look, which makes her a natural fit for American Eagle.

As an American Eagle partner, Livvy has promoted the brand faithfully on her Instagram.

She has also shared her favorite American Eagle jeans, which appear to be flare and distressed styles.

Livvy Dunne promotes Vuori

Another of Livvy’s more lucrative deals is with Vuori.

While Livvy has shown love for American Eagle, Vuori has a special place in her heart. For Livvy, the relationship with Vuori Clothing was a natural fit in more ways than one.

The NCAA athlete said Vuori stayed close to her heart, creating her first-ever sports bra.

Livvy told Forbes, “I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience.”

She continued, “Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me.”

At just 20 years old, fans can only guess what’s next for Livvy.