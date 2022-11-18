Livvy Dunne enjoys her nice, comfy attire. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is back at it again with her striking and rather mesmerizing content.

However, this time she geared up in some slightly different attire, veering away from her normal dressy ensembles.

The NCAA gymnast posed for a quick mirror selfie but this time she wore a more comfortable and cozy fit.

She smiled for the shot as she stood with confidence while she looked naturally stunning.

Luckily for her 2.2 million Instagram followers, they were able to witness the eye-catching content on her Instagram Story.

The athlete surely never disappoints when it comes to some jaw-dropping content.

Livvy Dunne stuns in a simply cozy fit

Livvy gifted her fans with yet another lovely selfie, as she posed in her Vuori attire.

The NCAA star sported a pair of baggy gray sweatpants that rested gently on her hips.

She styled the cozy-looking sweats with a black long-sleeved shirt. The shirt was cropped which highlighted her toned abs and tiny waist.

She then coordinated the laid-back look with some classic white sneakers and a black, Prada handbag that was placed over her shoulder.

As she posed in the comfort of her own lofty space, she rocked a makeup-free face and styled in a pair of clear glasses.

In the story, she tagged the Vuori clothing company and added LSU to her location.

Livvy Dunne is striking in a black crop top. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne has partnered with American Eagle

The blonde beauty has certainly made a name for herself recently, especially when it comes to partnering with some big-named companies such as Forever 21 and her favorite, Vuori.

However, in another post of hers, Livvy also showed her love for American Eagle as she partnered with them while modeling some of its jeans.

The post consisted of two flawless shots as the gymnast kneeled down, staying low to the ground.

She faced her back toward the camera for the first shot, then slightly turned her head over her shoulder.

Livvy sported a pair of their mid-rise flare jeans that featured a purposeful rip along the knees.

As she posed in both of the shots, she arched her back, showcasing her muscular backside.

She paired the AE jeans with a cropped tank top. The white tank looked perfect against the light tones within the jeans.

She then finished the look with a pair of bright white sneaks, which were mostly covered by the flare in her jeans.

Livvy held up her hair in both of the pictures as she smiled, showing some love for her AE jeans.

For the caption, she wrote, “best jeans ever :) @americaneagle #aepartner #aejeans.”

Overall, Livvy looked incredible and it just goes to show that the gymnast can pull off any look with absolute ease.

Fans also showed their support as the red hearts rose to 375k likes and the comment section was flooded with over 2k comments.