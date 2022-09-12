Livvy Dunne highlights gymnast body in weekend Daisy Dukes

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Teen gymnast sensation Livvy Dunne is stunning in skimpy Daisy Dukes as she highlights her figure.

The 19-year-old social media sensation and Louisiana State University gymnast is fast rising following her 2022 ESPYs appearance earlier this year – she ditched the leotards and glam gowns last weekend for a leggy look rocking some denim via Daisy Dukes.

Livvy updated her Instagram both permanently and via Stories.

In her story, the American Eagle partner posed from a doorway and with a friend during a fun moment.

The blonde crouched down slightly while going light-hearted and showing off her toned legs in her high-waisted shorts as she also rocked a halterneck and tight white top, plus a cute statement belt.

The Forever 21 promo face added cowboy boots for a yee-haw finish, while her pal wore sporty black shorts and a matching tee.

Livvy also donned shades atop her head, with her blonde locks worn down and cascading past her shoulders.

Livvy Dunne in Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy was quick to follow her story with a permanent post. She shared a stadium shot during a sports event while at LSU, once again highlighting her killer figure in her belted look. All smiles for her weekend photo, Livvy wrote: “Tigers are back baby.”

Livvy Dunne has been traveling a lot

Livvy has traveled a fair amount in 2022, not limited to hitting up L.A. for the ESPYs and jetting back to her New Jersey home state for some holiday downtime.

Livvy has been updating her TikTok with plenty of leotard-clad content, often giving the nod to returning to training.

Livvy Dunne says she wants to be a ‘role model’

Livvy is leading the way as the most followed NCAA athlete on social media – combined on both Instagram and TikTok, she boasts over 8 million fans.

“I just want to be a role model to young girls. I want to set a good example…I’m kind of just going with the flow, and it’s very exciting,” she told her followers.

As to fronting brands, it looks like the companies love her. “She is an outstanding gymnast from an SEC school, but she has an authentic, optimistic persona on social media. And she looks great in a pair of American Eagle jeans. That to me is the magic we’ve been looking for as we explore this brave new world of NIL,” American Eagle’s CMO Craig Brommers told the outlet.

Livvy also fronts Plantfuel and Vuori Clothing. Fellow gymnast Aly Raisman is also tied to American Eagle as she fronts Aerie.