Livvy Dunne highlights gymnast body in skimpy crop top

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is highlighting her athlete frame and her style in a new photo.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast has been making headlines galore as 2022 ushers in her first real year as a celebrity – while Livvy was already the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media last year, she had yet to join stars on the red carpet.

Posting to her Instagram this week and in the wake of her recent ESPYs appearance in Hollywood, Livvy showed off from Yankee Stadium in New York City, posing amid rows of spectator seats and sending fans a quick smile.

Going high-waisted in ripped blue jeans, the trendy blonde highlighted her tiny waist and slim back as she wore a racker-back and skimpy white crop top – Livvy accessorized her look via shades and a black baseball cap.

Arching her back a little, the American Eagle partner took a break from shouting out the many brands she now fronts, instead tagging herself at Yankee Stadium and writing:

“Put me in coach.”

Livvy is on the East Coast now, but back in July, she hit up Los Angeles for the ESPYs. She then hit up her home state of New Jersey – the latter came as she celebrated the Fourth of July and enjoyed Jersey Shore. She even delighted fans during the national holiday by posting red bikini snaps – “@ jersey shore nothing compares,” she wrote on July 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Livvy Dunne shooting up trends fast

Livvy is now signed to brands including Vuori Clothing, Plantfuel, American Eagle, and L’Oréal – the latter comes via her TikTok, followed by over 5 million. Despite the enticing brand deals, Livvy continues her gymnast career.

“I started gymnastics when I was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me. When I was five years old, I was invited to try out for the pre-team at my gym ENA. Once I started competing, I knew I had a passion for the sport,” she writes on her website.

Livvy Dunne gaining more followers

Livvy is fresh from celebrating hitting 2 million followers on Instagram. The following may not be Kardashian-level, but it’s impressive, given that Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman’s fanbase is slightly higher, at 2.1 million.

Livvy is followed by Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin – also keeping tabs on her account is country singer and clothing designer Jessie James Decker.