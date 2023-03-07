LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne made the most of some recent downtime and headed over to New York for what she called a “quick trip.”

The busy student-athlete has been slammed with a packed schedule of gymnastics meets and likely also has a full courseload of university studies to contend with.

Considering how much she has on her plate, it’s no surprise that Livvy does her best to make the most of her time away from the gym.

In her recent share to social media, Livvy made her way out of state for some fun after she and the other LSU Tigers competed against California, George Washington, and Washinton in a meet on Friday, March 3.

Now that they’ve finished the meet, it’s great to see Livvy letting loose and willing to engage in some fun.

As always, the bubbly blonde not only made her way to New York, but she looked stunning doing it.

Livvy Dunne heads to New York after latest gymnastics meet with LSU

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared a mirror selfie from a lux-looking hotel room.

The room seemingly featured two small beds, both covered in white linens. The walls were adorned with a full-back, black headboard and various pieces of artwork.

The walls were split in color with a beige color up top and moss green to the bottom.

Of course, as lovely as the room was, it was Livvy’s beauty that stole the spotlight.

Livvy sat posed on the end of one of the beds, with both of her feet set on the floor in front of her.

The 20-year-old used one arm to hold up her phone and snap the selfie while the other arm was placed to the side to help prop her up.

Livvy’s all-black outfit was sultry, with a strapless black corset top that was form-fitting around her tiny waist.

She completed the black corset look with a pair of black leather pants, likely of the faux leather variety.

The bright blonde hue of Livvy’s locks was styled into perfectly loose curls that fell around her shoulders and down her chest.

Shooting a coy look to the camera, Livvy was clearly ready for a day or a night on the town.

“quick trip,” Livvy captioned the post with a taxi emoji.

Livvy poses for a mirror selfie while visiting New York. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy jumps on board to partner with Vuori clothing

While Livvy may be swapping out her usual athletic attire and LSU leotards for a black corset top while in New York, the busy gymnast continues to partner with Vuori clothing and model their activewear over on social media.

Considering that Livvy has a combined following of over 10 million on Instagram and TikTok alone, she is a hot commodity when it comes to being searched out by brands for partnership deals.

Livvy is continually growing her online presence, and with that, her ongoing relationship with Vuori is often at the forefront.

In November 2022, Livvy spiced up a look from Vuori with a midriff-bearing white tank top and low-rise black bottoms.

“picture this…” she captioned the post.

Livvy posted again in January 2023 for a winter wonderland-inspired carousel post in another all-black look.

“just chillin:) @vuoriclothing,” Livvy wrote in that particular post.

Both uploads were popular with Livvy’s followers, as the first post received over 741,000 likes, and the other brought in well over 1 million likes.