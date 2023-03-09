Livvy Dunne is upping her social media game once again with a smooth transition video that took her from drab to fab.

The Lousiana State University gymnast has built a solid following on social media, and her fans are more than happy to show Livvy some love when she shares her content.

Thankfully, Livvy regularly updates her followers with a vast array of video and photo content.

She shares everything from her triumphs in the gymnastics world to cute mirror selfies when she has a bit of downtime.

Recently, Livvy went solo in a social media share featuring a super smooth transition from one look to another.

Livvy may always be beautiful, but she really turned up the heat for her final look.

Livvy Dunne shares an impressive transition into a black lace look for social media share

Taking to her TikTok, Livvy shared an 8-second video clip featuring a sound from Rap Edits.

The clip started with Livvy holding her phone up close so only her chest and the lower part of her face were visible.

As she started lip-syncing along with the track, Livvy pulled the phone back and revealed her “before” look.

Although she would use the first shot before transitioning into a more glammed look, Livvy was still as stunning as ever. She sported a grey tank top and lightly tinted glasses while wearing three separate gold necklaces as accessories.

Her signature blonde locks were worn down, and she went nearly bare-faced.

As the camera panned further away from her face, Livvy wagged her finger at the lens before briefly covering the camera and revealing her final look.

Livvy’s “after” look was a complete switch from her original and more casual attire. She swapped the grey tank top for a plunging black lace corset number. The lace cups and bodice were perfectly fitted to Livvy’s petite frame.

She also added more in the makeup department with winged eyeliner and bronze added to her cheeks.

Livvy ended the video by sharing a wide bright smile with the camera.

“ha ha ha. #foryou,” she captioned the post.

Livvy makes a ‘quick trip’ to New York while promoting Vuori clothing

Livvy’s status as a social media influencer is consistently on the rise.

The bubbly 20-year-old may have a busy schedule between classes and gymnastics, but that hasn’t stopped her from building her own personal brand on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

With 3.7 million followers on Instagram and another whopping 7.2 million followers on TikTok, it’s safe to say Livvy is the perfect influencer for brands looking to make a name for themselves with the younger, college-age crowd.

One particular brand that Livvy collaborates with on a regular basis is Vuori clothing. The brand creates comfortable yet supportive athleticwear, and Livvy can often be found modeling their clothing in her everyday life.

Recently, Livvy made a “quick trip” to New York City, where she teased that she had “come back for a bagel.”

While snapping pictures in the streets of the big apple, Livvy took the opportunity to tag Vuori clothing as she sported yet another all-black look from the brand’s line.

Naturally, she was stunning while doing so. There doesn’t seem to be much that can stop Livvy Dunne when it comes to getting her name out and building her own following.