Livvy Dunne smiled as she posed in a crop top and leggings for a hot new promo.

The LSU gymnast, one of the most followed student-athletes on social media, is gearing up for the NCAA Regional in Denver.

The 20-year-old looked incredible as she posed for a mirror selfie in what appeared to be her bedroom.

She wore black, body-fitting attire from her brand partner Vuori and accessorized the look with a simple necklace.

Dunne completed the look with white trainers and matching socks that she tucked into her tight leggings.

She also gave a shoutout to the activewear apparel brand by tagging their Instagram handle in the shot.

Olivia Dunne models Vuori in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

While the beauty has attracted numerous lucrative sponsorships due to her social media fame, she still has a challenging task with her team, the LSU Tigers, in an upcoming tournament.

Livvy Dunne performs an impressive stretch ahead of the NCCA Gymnastics Championships

Dunne, who has 7.3 million followers on TikTok, is gearing up for the NCAA Women’s final four as a team member of the LSU Tigers.

In a recent TikTok video, she showed impressive flexibility with a deep stretch.

“Always a good idea to stretch,” she added to the caption.

Dunne wore a purple crop top and black bottoms and started the video by adjusting her hair before putting her left leg on a stack of gym mats with her hands forward.

She then dramatically dropped her right knee into an impressive split stance.

The TikTok star’s gymnast team, the Tigers, earned the No. 2 seed in the Denver Regional after an impressive 8-5 season, coming third in the SEC Championships.

The regional begins this Friday, and the Tigers will seek a position in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Livvy Dunne rehydrates with BodyArmor for a workout

There’s no doubting the fact that Livvy Dunne is keeping herself busy these days.

For another recent partnership, Dunne put on black leggings and a white crop top for a workout video in promotion for the sports drink BodyArmor.

In the TikTok clip shared on the brand’s account, BodyArmor asked their followers, “what’s your go-to for after a workout?”

The LSU gymnast was seen working on her legs and abs with text on the video reading, “I couldn’t have done this workout without… BodyArmor.” She then delightfully grabbed the drink for a sip.

Earlier this year, Livvy also released a TikTok video in which she stitched a Jennifer Lopez ad with another workout ad for the brand. Lopez is a BodyArmor partner, and the clip garnered over 3.3 million views.

Dunne has racked up seven figures from her numerous sponsors, including American Eagle, PlantFuel, Vuori, and Grubhub.