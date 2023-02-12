Livvy Dunne revealed that she is spending time with her bestie for Galentine’s day with a new social update.

The social media star recently teased her relationship status on TikTok with a filter game but is yet to reveal whether she has a man for Valentine’s Day.

In a new Instagram Story, Dunne posed alongside one of her friends in a hallway for a photo.

She let her Instagram followers know she is celebrating Galentine’s Day.

The celebration is the friendship version of Valentine’s day and typically comes the day before February 14.

Galentine’s Day acknowledges the platonic love between women who are close friends or family.

Livvy Dunne wears pink for Galentine’s Day

Dunne put her blonde hair in a ponytail, as did her friend, as they posed for the photo.

The LSU athlete wore a fitted grey top and pink joggers for the IG share.

Olivia Dunne poses for Galentine’s Day with her best friend. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

She accessorized the look with heart-shaped earrings and completed her outfit with white trainers.

Both Dunne and her friend held balloons with Dunne’s reading, “I Love You,” while her friend held a “Happy Valentine’s Day” balloon.

When it comes to romance, Dunne keeps her relationship status a mystery.

Livvy Dunne works out before taking a sip of BodyArmor

Dunne collaborated with Jennifer Lopez in a TikTok stitch-up clip for the sports drink BodyArmor.

In the clip, Lopez said, “Tell me you go to the gym without telling me you go to the gym,” before Dunne began a quick workout in fitted activewear.

In the clever ad, the gymnast then reached for a bottle of BodyArmor for a refreshment.

Lopez is partnered with the brand, and the sports brand is among Dunne’s numerous sponsors that bring her seven figures each month.

The 20-year-old is estimated to be earning about $2-3 million per year through sponsorship deals by using her name, image, and likeness to promote them across her social media platforms.

Dunne confirmed in a recent interview with Today last month that her earnings are at least $1 million but would not confirm the reported numbers.

However, with her social media fame, she has dealt with some issues that have caused her concern about her safety.

“There are some people, occasionally, that do reach out, and it is a bit concerning,” Dunne said in the interview.

Dunne also defended her content, which sometimes includes bikini photos, saying, “As a woman, you are not responsible for how a man looks at you and objectifies you. That’s not a woman’s responsibility.”

The LSU athlete, however, said that she is grateful for having the ability to earn a living with her image as the NIL rule change came in 2021.