Livvy Dunne is gorgeous as she poses from her LSU dorm in one of her signature spandex outfits courtesy of Vuori clothing. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne showed fans her relatable side as she posed for a mirror selfie in tiny spandex while at her apartment at LSU where she attends university and performs on the gymnastics team.

The blonde beauty switched things up from the typical locker room share to post from her apartment, brightening the day of her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

At just 20 years old, Livvy’s popularity has continued to increase, thanks to the New Jersey native’s bubbly personality and athletic ability.

She has shown no signs of slowing down as the gymnast has capitalized from loosened NCAA rules, allowing her to do brand deals and partnerships.

Livvy tagged one of her most lucrative brand deals in the mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Stories.

The gymnast let the photo do the talking, simply adding Vuori Clothing’s Instagram handle in the shot.

Livvy Dunne stuns in Vuori Clothing spandex

Livvy looked gorgeous in a tiny white crop top that ended above her waist. She showed her shredded abs, which were clear evidence of her core strength, holding the edge of her shirt with one hand and her phone with the other.

Livvy paired the white top with sky-blue leggings that hugged her curves, leaving little to the imagination. Livvy tucked her skintight pants into her white Nike socks, completing the look with Nike Air Force Ones.

The NCAA athlete had glasses on her head, and her platinum blonde hair tucked behind her ears. Livvy smiled, pursing her lips and donning a fresh face.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

There were piles of clothing behind Livvy on the carpeted ground, adding to the unfiltered shot’s college dorm vibe. Livvy has balanced her academic life with her athletic pursuits and business ventures.

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori Clothing

Although some well-known names and influencers will slap their name on any brand deal that offers them money, Livvy Dunne has revealed that was not the case with her Vuori deal.

Livvy revealed that her relationship with Vuori began years ago and has grown with time.

She said, “I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience.”

Livvy continued, “Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”

Livvy has certainly done her part by shining a spotlight on her favorite brand with social media posts.