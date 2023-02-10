Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne is on the road with her teammates and recently shared a little Outfit Of The Day (OOTD) fun along the way.

The LSU Tigers gymnastics team made their way to Auburn, Alabama, for their latest meet, and the bus ride seemed to be the perfect time to answer follower questions.

One of those questions was specifically for Livvy, asking if she would be willing to share her road outfit of choice.

Submitted via Instagram DM, the follower asked, “fit check from livvy??”

While answering the follower question, Livvy showed that she’s back in tip-top form following an earlier injury that left her lower leg in a boot.

As it turns out, classic activewear is seemingly what Livvy leans towards when her team travels to their various destinations.

Gymnast Livvy Dunne reveals her traveling Outfit of the Day while on the bus to Alabama

Over on the LSU gymnastics team’s official Instagram account, Livvy answered the question by doing a dance in the middle aisle of the bus.

As she bumped along to the beat, Livvy showed off her casual attire consisting of fitted black leggings and an oversized LSU T-shirt.

She paired the clothing with a set of dark shades and athletic trainers.

Livvy Dunne dances in the middle aisle of the bus while traveling to Alabama with her LSU teammates. Pic credit: @lsugym/Instagram

“A lil travel day ootd,” the post was captioned.

Taking to her own Instagram Stories, Livvy shared another look at her outfit.

The stunning blonde posed for the full-body mirror selfie by turning herself sideways for the snap. She braced herself using one arm while capturing the selfie with her free hand.

Livvy lifted one leg, and her straight blonde hair was pulled away from her beautiful face and twisted into an updo using a light claw clip.

Livvy poses for her own full-body mirror selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

For her own selfie, Livvy opted to leave the shot without a caption, allowing it to speak for itself.

Livvy Dunne stuns in a white tank while promoting Vuori clothing

Livvy may have a schedule jam-packed with classes and gymnastics, but that hasn’t slowed her down when it comes to building her reputation as a social media influencer.

One of the brands Livvy regularly promotes is Vuori clothing. The brand is best known for its lines of activewear, and who better to represent its brand than a serious athlete like Livvy?

In a post to Instagram in late 2022, Livvy posed in a form-fitting white tank top that fit her impressive figure like a dream.

The background of her carousel post was neutral, and a vintage filter was used to give the snaps a more gritty overall look.

Livvy kept her caption simple, writing, “picture this…”