Livvy Dunne goes without the glam in a casual outfit for a new selfie.

The LSU gymnast recently recovered from an injury and was recently seen prepping for a meet.

The 20-year-old social media star wore a grey crop top and black leggings in a snap she shared on her Instagram Story.

She completed the outfit with fresh white trainers in what appeared to be her bedroom.

In the Instagram Story, she gave a shout-out to one of her brand partners, Vuori, an athletic clothing brand.

“don’t mind the @vuoriclothing boxes:)” she wrote on the picture.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram Story

Livvy Dunne celebrates LSU’s win at a gymnastics meet

Livvy Dunne has a good reason to celebrate after Louisana State University defeated Georgia at a gym meet last Friday.

Shortly after their victory, she shared stunning photos on her Instagram in the team’s purple and gold leotard.

She posed for three sizzling photos in front of an LSU background and added the caption, “Great day to be a tiger.”

In the photos, Livvy had her braided at the top with the rest of her blonde locks down.

During Friday’s meet against Georgia at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Livvys fans reportedly behaved respectfully, per the New York Post.

This comes after the LSU Tigers season opener in Salt Lake City, where her fans caused a scene demanding to see the social media star.

The incident made national headlines, and the LSU team hired security due to safety concerns for the team.

In a recent interview with Today, Livvy opened up about the incident in Salt Lake City.

“In the past, I have had some of my supporters come out to the meets and watch and cheer for LSU, but that was insane. It really was.”

The TikTok star also spoke about her social media fame and the threats that she has received, one of which led her college to contact the police over an incident that took place last year.

Livvy Dunne models a white Vuori outfit

Livvy Dunne posed in a gorgeous Vuori outfit in which she wore a white skirt and matching top in two photos.

In the caption, she let it be known that she is partnered with the athletic clothing apparel brand, writing, “simplicity☁️ @vuoriclothing #vuoripartner.”

Livvy has endorsement deals with numerous brands earning her seven figures yearly. Some partners include American Eagle, Plant Fuel, Bartleby, and BodyArmor.

The 20-year-old has nearly 10 million followers across her social media platforms, with TikTok being her most followed account with 7.1 million followers.