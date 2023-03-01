Livvy Dunne appeared to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation as she got cozy in her bedroom after tearing up the bars at her most recent gymnastics meet in Alabama.

The 20-year-old had been battling an injury for some time, and finally competed in her first event of the year, helping the LSU Tigers to victory over rival Alabama.

Livvy helped the team by giving a flawless performance on the bars, earning her a score of 9.825.

After such a busy weekend, it’s not surprising the TikTok star, who boasts 7.2 million followers on that platform alone, would want a little alone time in her room.

She shared a selfie in her mirror wearing a tiny pair of gray shorts with a dark tank top as she pursed her lips and held up a peace sign.

Livvy looked to be makeup free for the shot, though she’s naturally beautiful so had no problem showing her face in the mirror. She wore a pair of glasses and kept her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Livvy Dunne showed off her toned physique in a crop top and gray shorts. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne endorsed Vuori clothing in several social media photos

Livvy tagged Vuori clothing in the picture, one of her favorite brands that shows up frequently on her page.

In an endorsement from October, the LSU student wore simple black leggings and a black tank top as she posed kneeling down as well as turned around while in a parking garage on the LSU campus.

The brand is currently holding a “7 Days of Drops” event on the site, sharing one new clothing item every day.

In the last two days, they’ve released the Shores jacket which comes in the colors Palo Santo and Charcoal and costs $134. It features a shorter, cropped bottom with a white zipper down the middle and two front pockets.

The second drop so far has been the Solana Short which comes in Taupe and Bone and costs $108. They are men’s shorts and feature a comfy, soft material with pockets on the sides and a drawstring.

Livvy is an American Eagle brand ambassador

Along with Vuori, Olivia is also an American Eagle brand ambassador and frequently shares pictures of herself in the newest jeans from the brand.

In February of last year, she wore a flared pair along with a white tank top while sitting on a bar stool in front of a white wall.

She posed to the side and to the front, and captioned the sultry shots, “perfect jeans🤍 .”

The brand has several styles available including Mom Jeans, Jeggings & Skinny Jeans, as well as Flare & Bootcut.

A similar pair to what Livvy is wearing in the photo are the AE Dreamy Drape Ripped Low-Rise Baggy Flare Jeans, which cost $59.95.

Keep an eye on her Instagram for more clothing inspiration, as well as her TikTok for fun videos.