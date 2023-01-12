Gymnast Livvy Dunne showed off her sing-along skills in an LSU outfit followed by a plunging neckline look. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne has enjoyed immense popularity on social media thanks to her vibrant personality and stunning looks, both of which she showed in a post shared earlier this week.

Livvy shared a captivating clip on TikTok for her 6.7 million followers on the platform.

The clip proved popular, receiving 4.7 million views and 153k likes.

And a quick look at the share highlighted a few reasons why the content gained popularity.

In Livvy’s latest post, she showed off the duality of her life as a student and a blonde bombshell.

Accordingly, she featured two looks in the video, each portraying a different aspect of her personality as an NCAA athlete and social media sensation.

Livvy Dunne stuns in fun share highlighting personality

The clip began with Livvy rocking a studious look, featuring large glasses and a gray LSU sweatshirt.

Her signature blonde tresses had a center part and shined as she lip-synched the lyrics to a remix by The Weeknd. Livvy rocked a natural beat with simple lip gloss as she got into the music before the beat dropped.

As the music switched up, Livvy also changed her expression, sharing different angles before reappearing as her blonde bombshell counterpart.

Livvy reemerged, offering a completely different look, with a caked face, including winged eyeliner and bronzed cheeks. She also sported a black tank top with a plunging neckline, a far departure from her previous look.

As Livvy concluded the clip with her sultry attire, she smiled while singing with a beautiful silver pendant hanging around her neck.

The post’s caption read, “not my dawgs creepin at the end,” with a skull emoji.

She wasn’t referring to actual dogs or her friends with her caption: Eagle-eyed fans likely noticed Livvy’s toes which appeared for a brief second at the end.

Livvy Dunne promotes Forever 21

The LSU gymnast turned 20 last year, but that didn’t stop her from promoting the youthful and trendy Forever 21 brand.

She was a natural fit for the fast fashion retailer, which constantly transforms with the trends of the moment.

The blonde beauty rocked a Barbie-inspired look with a tank top and pleated skirt as she channeled the blonde icon.

Livvy gave fitness chic vibes, posing in a studio with pink sports equipment in the background.

No detail was spared from the Barbie look, with pink and white sneakers and even a pair of matching headphones rounding out the outfit.

Livvy’s caption read, “#ad Barbie for the day with @forever21.”

2023 looks promising for Livvy, who is just getting started as an adult and influencer.