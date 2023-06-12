Livvy Dunne gets cheeky with tanlines in tiny bikini on Italian vacation

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is enjoying this month with a trip to Italy.

The gymnastics star shared some updates with her followers online as she sunbathed in Capri, Italy, and showed off her fit physique.

She shared an update with her millions of followers on her Instagram Stories, tagging her location as the gorgeous island.

It’s evident she’s been spending time in the sun as well as her picture showed just a sliver of the gymnast’s tanlines from this summer.

She let the picture speak for itself, offering no caption on the gorgeous image.

While she showed herself in front, behind her was rippling water as she sunned on a boat.

Livvy Dunne sunbathes in Italy. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne shows love to her Vuori partnership

In a recent TikTok share, Livvy shared some of her “comfy” clothes from her partnership with the athletic wear brand Vuori.

In the video, she goes from a little dressed up to dressed down as she’s “gettin comfy in Vuori.”

She changed into a pair of shorts and a sports bra and put her hair up to show her coziest, most comfortable style.

Livvy is modeling what looks like their Mindset bra ($58) and matching Clementine shorts ($58).

This is Livvy’s first brand partnership since she has been able to profit off of her Name, Likeness, and Image, and the partnership has skyrocketed the young gymnast into fame and modeling.

Livvy Dunne shares BTS from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Livvy had secured her spot as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, a huge accomplishment for her.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she finds that she and SI share a lot of the same values, and she wants to be an inspiration for young girls.

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” Livvy revealed in her interview.

Plus, this could help her launch a career in m modeling in the future if she desires, as she won’t be able to be a gymnast forever.

Last week, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her shoot that was absolutely stunning.

In the photo, Livvy was glowing from the natural light as her hair was styled, and the cutout swimsuit she was wearing highlighted her toned abs perfectly.

The future has a lot in store for Livvy, so we hope you’re not tired of hearing about her yet — she has a very successful future ahead of her!