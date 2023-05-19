Livvy Dunne gets cheeky on the beach for SI Swimsuit reveal

Livvy Dunne is still celebrating her latest accomplishment as she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The 20-year-old gymnastics star has built a name and net worth for herself after making a profit from her Name, Image, and Likeness.

Though at first, she began her financial endeavors with brand partnerships like Vuori and Forever21, the LSU student may have a career in modeling in the future.

The SI Swim gig was a huge accomplishment for Livvy, who has repeatedly called it “a dream.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Livvy hopes to use her elevated platform to inspire young girls and women to follow their dreams and aim for greatness as she has.

Of course, her celebration for SI Swim launch week wouldn’t be complete without some swimsuit pictures, so she shared one from the beach in Puerto Rico with her millions of followers.

Livvy Dunne partners with Vuori

Vuori is an athletic and leisurewear brand inspired by coastal California’s aesthetics and wants to promote fun, easygoing, healthy lives for its consumers.

Livvy joined as a collaborator in September 2021, shortly after the NIL rules were changed to allow college athletes to profit from their Name, Likeness, and Image.

Vuori chose Livvy to partner with because she encompasses their mantra: “The Rise. The Shine.”

“From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire,” Vice President of Marketing Nikki Sakelliou said of Vuori’s partnership with Livvy.

It’s a bonus for Livvy, who has always loved fashion and “expressing herself through her style.”

She thinks their clothes are absolutely incredible and “couldn’t be more proud that her first brand partnership is with them.”

Livvy Dunne supports gymnast Ava Costa and her road to recovery

Not only does Livvy take part in her brand partnerships, but the gymnast is always willing to share awareness for a good cause.

She did that recently as she modeled a leotard from Sylvia P. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the leotard is from a special collection to support Australian National Team gymnast Ava Costa.

Ava, 14, recently suffered a serious spinal cord injury from training for the 2024 Olympics and currently cannot move her body below the injury.

While recovery is a long road, Ava and her family are hopeful that they will see great success on her journey and are keeping fans updated with the Walking With Ava Foundation.